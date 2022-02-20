Owaisi Slams CM Yogi After Minister Sympathises With His Attackers: 'What Love Is This?'

Lashing out at BJP for 'sympathising' with the accused who fired at him, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday, questioned 'what kind of love is this?'. Addressing a rally in Hamirpur, Owaisi termed the accused as 'Godse's illegitimate child'. The 7-phase Uttar Pradesh elections are currently underway with results on March 10.

Owaisi: 'Yogi's minister sympathises with accused'

"Yogi says that they have removed all goons and criminals from UP. He also says that after polls, bulldozers will roll again. Yogi ji, please tell me who was the person who fired at me? Wasn't he Godse's illegitimate child? Yogi ji's minister went to his (accused's) home to express sympathy. He is saying 'We love you'. What love is this, Baba? The one who fires doesn't trust rule of law, court, Constitution. Till Lord keeps me alive, I will keep speaking of your atrocities," said Owaisi.

"योगी जी जिन लोगों ने हम पर गोली चलाई, उनके घर जाकर आपके मंत्री बोलते हैं 'We Love You' ये कैसी मोहब्बत है बाबा तुम्हारी" pic.twitter.com/GVF9kNcf5R — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) February 19, 2022

UP minister sympathises with accused

UP minister Sunil Bharala met the families of Sachin Sharma and Shubham, who have been arrested in connection with the attack on Owaisi's car, on Tuesday and demanded an impartial inquiry into the incident. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV earlier in the day, Bharala contended that one does not become a criminal simply after a case is registered. Casting aspersion on the involvement of the aforesaid accused, he claimed that their faces were not visible in the CCTV footage and that their mobile location is a matter of investigation.

In response, Owaisi said, "He is a Minister in the BJP government. He does not have faith in his own government's investigation. I don't want Z-category security. Make me an A-category citizen."

Attack on Owaisi's car

On 3 February, 3-4 assailants fired shots at Asaduddin Owaisi's vehicle near the Chhajarsi toll plaza while he was heading to Delhi after campaigning in Kithaur, Meerut. As his car's tyres got punctured due to the bullets, he had to leave the site in another vehicle. Two accused - Sachin and Shubham - have been arrested and charged with attempt to murder. While Centre provided Owaisi Z-security in wake of the incident, Owaisi rejected it.

Moreover, Sachin Sharma, who allegedly shot at Owaisi's car confessed to UP police that he had attempted to kill Owaisi at three other rallies. Sharma said that he had attacked Owaisi as 'he was a patriot' and Owaisi's statements were 'anti-India'. Sharma allegedly said that he had not shot at Owaisi in those rallies on seeing large crowds. Sharma has claimed 'I wanted to become a big leader' as his links to BJP have emerged.