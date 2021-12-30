Owaisi Takes A Poetic Jibe At Amit Shah's NIZAM Comment; 'will Bring Rule Of People'

Reacting to Home Minister Amit Shah's 'nizam' jibe in a rather poetic 'manner, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday affirmed that they wish to replace the current regime of Uttar Pradesh. Describing it as one of atrocity and unjust rule, Owaisi said that they will bring about the rule of the people. "Only then we will find peace," he concluded.

Notably, Amit Shah's Nizam jibe was not targeted at the AIMIM, but at the Samajwadi Party. "'Nizam' means governance, but for Akhilesh Yadav, it means N for 'Nasimuddin, I for 'Imran Masood', ZA for 'Azam Khan' and M for 'Mukhtar Ansar', the Union Home Minister said while addressing a rally in Moradabad.

Further, he added "Do you want governance on the lines of Naseemuddin, Imran and Azam of Akhilesh Yadav? Or do you want the governance akin to the development model of Modi Ji and Yogi Ji?"

UP ke haakim-e-vaqt Ko Badalna hai

matā-e-amn luTā.eñge ham zamāne meñ

NIZAM -e-jabr-o-tashaddud kuchal ke dam leñge https://t.co/vqFwjzl70g — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) December 30, 2021

Political factions ramp up ahead of UP Polls

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, BJP had won a whopping 312 seats in the 403-member House, whereas BSP could win only 19 seats. On the other hand, the SP-Congress alliance failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. While this was seen as a mandate for PM Modi as BJP had not declared any CM candidate, Gorakhpur MP Yogi Adityanath was a surprise pick for the post. Though some BJP leaders made conflicting statements over Adityanath's future as the Chief Minister, PM Modi put rest to all speculations by lauding UP's governance model during his successive visits to the state.

Meanwhile, former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav has embarked on a statewide tour as a part of his "Samajwadi Vijay Yatra" in a bid to stage a comeback in the state. Buoyed by the overwhelming public support during his election campaign, he has often predicted that SP will win 400 seats in the 2022 Assembly polls. While Akhilesh Yadav has ruled out any alliance with Congress and BSP, he has announced a tie-up with Shivpal Yadav's PSP(L), Mahan Dal, OP Rajbhar's SBSP, RLD and the Apna Dal faction of Krishna Patel.

The term of the incumbent government will expire on May 14, 2022. Before that, likely in the month of February-March, Uttar Pradesh will go for polls to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly.