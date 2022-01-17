Breaking his silence on CM Yogi Adityanath's decision to contest the Uttar Pradesh election from Gorakhpur Urban, AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi opined that the people will not forget his handling of the COVID-19 crisis. Addressing a press briefing on Monday, Owaisi claimed that the UP government was inactive during this phase which resulted in bodies of COVID-19 victims being dumped in rivers. He predicted that the people will take into account such factors and cast their vote against Yogi Adityanath in the upcoming UP election.

Reacting to the oft-repeated criticism that he is indirectly helping BJP, Owaisi remarked, "I will be accused of this life for my entire life. The question is why did BJP win in 2014, 2017 and 2019? Nobody is able to answer my question. Because all these so-called secular parties were unsuccessful in defeating BJP. In 2019, AIMIM contested only three Lok Sabha seats. Then, how did BJP win over 306 seats? They are frustrated and can foresee their defeat. They are accusing AIMIM as they don't have the ideological and intellectual capacity to beat BJP."

On this occasion, he also reflected on the possibility of AIMIM giving a ticket to Congress-turned-SP leader Imran Masood. The Hyderabad MP clarified, "We have no contact with Imran Masood. It is true that he was not given respect and position that he deserved after joining Samajwadi Party".

Uttar Pradesh election

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, BJP had won a whopping 312 seats in the 403-member House, whereas BSP could win only 19 seats. On the other hand, the SP-Congress alliance failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. While this was seen as a mandate for PM Modi as BJP had not declared any CM candidate, Gorakhpur MP Yogi Adityanath was a surprise pick for the post.

Though the Asaduddin Owaisi-led party initially joined the Om Prakash Rajbhar-led 'Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha', it was left in the lurch after Rajbhar's Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party forged a pre-poll alliance with SP. As of now, AIMIM has revealed its intention to contest 100 seats in UP. The upcoming UP Assembly election will be held in 7 phases beginning February 10 whereas the counting of votes shall take place on March 10.