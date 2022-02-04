Owaisi To Raise Security Breach Issue In Lok Sabha; AIMIM To Stage Protests Across India

After his car was fired upon in Uttar Pradesh, AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi will raise the issue of his security breach in Lok Sabha on Friday, sources revealed. He is likely to meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to discuss this incident, sources added. In the wake of this incident, all AIMIM units shall stage peaceful protests across India today against the attack on the Hyderabad MP's car. They will also submit a memorandum to the respective District Magistrates demanding a thorough investigation into the security breach.

Taking to Twitter, Aurangabad MP Imtiaz Jaleel wrote, "All AIMIM units across the country will be registering a peaceful protest on Friday and will be submitting memorandum to respective DMs/Commissioners seeking thorough investigation into attacks on Asad Owaisi. Also seeking highest security at his public meetings in UP."

Attack on Owaisi's car

In a horrific incident ahead of the Uttar Pradesh election, Owaisi alleged that 3-4 assailants fired shots at his vehicle near the Chhajarsi toll plaza while he was heading to Delhi after campaigning in Kithaur, Meerut. As his car's tyres got punctured due to the bullets, he had to leave the site in another vehicle.

According to him, the assailants ran away and left their weapons at the spot. Hours after the incident, Republic TV accessed CCTV footage which showed one attacker in a red hoodie running after Owaisi's convoy, with his accomplice in a white hoodie firing a gun at the Chhajarsi toll plaza.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV later on Thursday, Owaisi dubbed this as an "attempt to murder" him. Demanding an independent inquiry into the incident, he called upon the Centre and the Yogi Adityanath-led government to expose this "conspiracy".

Moreover, the AIMIM president claimed that "big forces" were involved in the attack. So far, the police have arrested two accused - Sachin and Shubham, in connection with the case so far.

"Someone said they will cut my throat, Dharam Sansad people abused me. I don't know who attacked me. I have been in politics since 1994, I write every year that I don't need security. But this murderous attempt has been planned against me, and done during election season. My demand is from Modi, Yogi, and EC to conduct an independent inquiry and expose the masterminds behind it," Owaisi remarked.

For the UP polls, AIMIM has forged an alliance with Jan Adhikar Party and Bharat Mukti Morcha known as the 'Bhagidari Parivartan Morcha'.