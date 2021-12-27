Owaisi Will Start Wearing 'janeu, Chant Lord Ram's Name' If Yogi Retains Power Says UP Min

Ahead of the highly anticipated Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, a state minister has attacked All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi. Uttar Pradesh Panchayati Raj Minister Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary on Sunday also made a huge statement and asserted that if Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath retains power, "Owaisi will start wearing the janeu - the sacred thread worn by Hindus.

Moreover, he has also claimed that the AIMIM chief will also "chant Lord Ram's name". Further attacking other opposition parties, Chaudhary has also claimed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will wear a janeu too and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will visit the Hanuman Temple, reported news agency PTI.

"If the Yogi Adityanath government returns to power in Uttar Pradesh for a second term, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi will start wearing Hindus' sacred thread 'janeu', worn across the shoulder, and chanting Lord Ram's name," said Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary "This will be in the line of leaders like Rahul Gandhi wearing janeu' and Akhilesh Yadav visiting Hanuman temples to pay his obeisance amid the strengthening BJP's ideology," Chaudhary asserted

'Akhilesh Yadav has started visiting Hanuman temples, Rahul Gandhi has started wearing janeu'

When asked what makes him feel that Owaisi will start wearing janeu, he asserted that "it is bound to happen". Moreover, he has also said that the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) is furthering his agenda and claimed that Akhilesh Yadav has "started going to Hanuman temples". He added that Rahul Gandhi has also started "wearing the 'janeu' and telling his 'gotra' to one and all"

"We are taking our agenda forward. Due to this agenda, Akhilesh Yadav has begun going to Hanuman temples and offering prayers," he added "This is the impact of our ideology due to which people have left their own agendas and started following ours," he said

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections

Uttar Pradesh is heading for Assembly elections in 2022. The BJP emerged victorious with an absolute majority and bagged 312 Assembly seats. In the 403-member Assembly, BJP secured a 39.67% vote share. Congress secured only seven seats while Samajwadi Party (SP) and BSP won 47 seats and 19 seats respectively. Ahead of the 2022 polls, the BJP has dispatched its top leaders to oversee the poll preparations.

With PTI inputs