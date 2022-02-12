Owaisi's Convoy Attack: Weapon Supplier Arrested & Sent To Jail; Investigation Underway

In a major development, a weapon supplier has now been arrested in connection with the attack on All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi’s convoy. According to sources, the police have now arrested the supplier of the weapon, which was used in the attack on Owaisi's convoy. Earlier, the police had arrested the shooters in the case, who reportedly said that they launched the attack after being upset and hurt over Owaisi's 'anti-India' statements.

According to the police, the weapon supplier has been identified as a resident of the Mundali police station area in the Meerut district. Reportedly, he gave two pistols and cartridges to the attackers. The Pilkhuwa police, who took the accused into custody, have sent him to jail.

On February 3, Owaisi’s car was fired upon at Chhajarsi toll plaza in the Hapur district of west Uttar Pradesh when he was returning to Delhi after campaigning for a party candidate. Two men were arrested in connection with the attack. Condemning the attack, the Hyderabad MP said that those who fired shots at his car were also the ones “who killed Mahatma Gandhi”. The attack had found further relevance as it came ahead of the Uttar Pradesh election.

Owaisi car attack in Uttar Pradesh

Owaisi, who was on his way to New Delhi from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, was attacked by some assailants on February 3 while he was returning after attending election-related events in western Uttar Pradesh. The Uttar Pradesh Police had earlier arrested two people in the matter identified as Sachin Sharma and Shubham. Sachin Sharma had then confessed that he had attempted to kill Owaisi at three other rallies. Reportedly, they launched the attack after being upset and hurt over Owaisi's 'anti-India' statements.

Owaisi turns down 'Z category' security

Following the attack, the Centre had decided to provide ‘Z category’ security to the AIMIM leader which he turned down saying that he did not want to be suffocated. “How logical it is to provide me Z security if the BJP [government] can’t protect the common man? Guns can’t stop me. I do not want security, I want a share. Make Muslims of India and the poor A category citizens,” Owaisi said. The Hyderabad MP also appealed to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to ensure a fair probe into the incident.

