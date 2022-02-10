Pinarayi Vijayan Says ‘UP Wants Education’ On Yogi’s ‘state Will Become Kerala’ Dig

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday stated that UP might become like Kashmir, Kerala, or West Bengal if the voters made a mistake while voting. Following the comment, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has now come forward and claimed that it will be “what the people of UP want”. CM Vijayan in his response noted that Kerala has the best education, health services and living standards that UP lacks.

Reacting to the UP CM’s 'Kashmir, Kerala, or West Bengal' comment, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said that the people of his state are living in harmony. Moreover, CM Vijayan also made an indirect allegation in his tweet saying that people won’t be killed in the name of religion if UP turned into Kerala.

'If UP turns into Kerala as Yogi Adityanath fears, it will enjoy the best education, health services, social welfare, living standards and have a harmonious society in which people won't be murdered in the name of religion and caste,' CM Vijayan tweeted.

“That's what the people of UP would want,” he added in his response. CM Adityanath had made his final appeal to the people of UP to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Assembly polls beginning on Thursday, February 10, and said that their vote will decide the future of the state. During his address, he stated that UP might become Kashmir, Kerala, or West Bengal, he said that the voters need to avoid making a mistake while voting.

Yogi's 'Kashmir, Kerala, or West Bengal' comment

In a video message shared by the Uttar Pradesh BJP on Twitter, CM Yogi can be seen delivering his message to the people of the state on Wednesday. "I have to tell you something that there is in my heart. A lot of wonderful things have happened in the last 5 years. Though Beware! If you miss, the labour and efforts of these five years will be spoiled and it would not take much time for Uttar Pradesh to become Kashmir, Kerala, or West Bengal."

Further calling the citizens' votes a blessing for the party's efforts made in the last five years, he said that the vote of the people will become a guarantee of fear-free life in the state. Mentioning the commencement of voting in the first phase of elections on Thursday, CM Yogi Adityanath said that time for the "big decision". "In the last five years, the double engine government of the BJP has done everything with dedication and commitment. You have seen everything and heard everything in detail", he added.

Uttar Pradesh election 2022

Yogi Adityanath is all set to complete his five-year tenure as the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister. In regard to the Uttar Pradesh assembly election 2022, he will be contesting from his home ground, Gorakhpur, and has campaigned intensely in the state eyeing to form a government in the state.

Just ahead of the elections, BJP also received its party manifesto making a slew of announcements and promises for the people of UP including employment opportunities, free gas cylinders, scooties for girl students, free school coaching for girls, and many other benefits. Notably, UP went into its first phase of voting today, February 10, as the voting will be held in seven phases till March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10 and thereafter the results will be declared on the same day.

