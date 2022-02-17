Hitting out at former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and other opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh, Union Minister and BJP leader Piyush Goyal claimed that the Samajwadi Party chief is perturbed over the fact that he will be facing Minister of State for Law and Justice SP Singh Baghel at the Karhal seat in the upcoming assembly polls.

Goyal's remarks came in the backdrop of the recent attack on Baghel's convoy referring to which the Union Minister said that the Samajwadi Party has shown their reality and has created an environment of fear in the state.

Piyush Goyal who was addressing the people at the BJP's 'Prabudh Jan Vichar' in Lucknow also went on to allege that 'mafia raj' and criminal activities which were active in Uttar Pradesh before 2017 has created a fearful environment and never let the state develop. "It remained the BIMARU state where people were subjected to atrocities and it was the calling card of the Samajwadi Party", he added.

Notably, a similar kind of statement was also made by Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah during his rally in UP's Atrauli. He said that the elections of 2014, 2017, and 2019 have changed the fate of Uttar Pradesh. "The previous governments did not do any good to the state and brought it under the category of BIMARU, while the BJP government worked towards bringing a change in the economic and law and order situation in the state and brought a feeling excitement and confidence among the people", he added.

Complaint filed in the matter of attack on SP Singh Baghel's convoy

The Union Minister during his address also informed about a complaint that has been lodged by Union Minister Anurag Thakur and other BJP leaders with the Election Commission of India regarding the attack on SP Baghel's convoy. Baghel who is BJP's candidate from Uttar Pradesh's Karhal assembly seat was travelling in his car when he was attacked by stones and sticks near Attikulapur village in Manipuri district of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.

While speaking to ANI on the same, the BJP leader said that he was on his way to Karhal when around 20-25 people attacked his convoy with illegal weapons.

Notably, the Karhal assembly seat is the same place from where Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav will be also contesting the Uttar Pradesh elections.

Image: PTI