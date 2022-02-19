Piyush Goyal Slams SP For Giving Tickets To 'criminals & Mafias'; Assures BJP's Victory

Ahead of the third phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 which will be held on Sunday, Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday slammed the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP), stating that it supported criminals and mafias and continued to give them tickets to contest in the polls.

It is pertinent to note that jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's son Abbas Ansari recently announced that he will contest the Uttar Pradesh elections from Mau on a Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) ticket, which is in alliance with the SP. On the other hand, Azam Khan, who has been lodged in Sitapur jail since February 2020 over several cases registered against him, is contesting from the Rampur assembly seat.

'UP will see dark days again if SP comes to power': Piyush Goyal

Speaking to ANI, Union Minister Piyush Goyal stated, "Samajwadi Party has always supported criminals and mafias. They are still giving them tickets. If somehow they come to power, UP will see dark days again where law and order was at its worst. People have made up their mind to bring BJP to power."

Earlier in the day, Home Minister Amit Shah too lambasted the Akhilesh Yadav-led SP over mafia raj in the state during its tenure, stating that people like Azam Khan, Atiq Ahmed, and Mukhtar Ansari will come out of jail if SP returns to power in the state.

Addressing a massive political rally in Rae Bareli, the Home Minister said, "Earlier, the crime of Uttar Pradesh was discussed in the whole country; mafia was visible all over the state. Today Azam Khan, Atiq Ahmed, Mukhtar Ansari are in jail.If this SP comes, then these people will come out of jail."

Uttar Pradesh Election 2022

The first two phases of the seven phased Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh have concluded. The first phase was held on February 10 and the voter turnout was recorded at 62.4% whereas the second phase was held on February 14 where the voter turnout was recorded at 61%.

The remaining phases will take place on February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. The votes will be counted on March 10.