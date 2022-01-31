PM Modi Addresses 1st Virtual Rally For UP Elections; Slams SP's 'mafia Reign' Before 2017

Ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed BJP's first virtual rally on Monday and lauded the CM Yogi Adityanath-led state government for ending crimes like kidnapping, extortion, riots, robbery, mafia rule, which existed during the Samajwadi Party regime. Referring to SP as "Nakli Samajwad (fake socialism) and the BJP-ruled government as gareeb ka sarkaar (government of the poor)" he asserted that the homes for poor people, policies for the backward, medical colleges, policies for Muslim women, and many other development works were some of the achievements of the BJP government.

'The 'Dabangg' and rioters were the law' : PM Modi

In his first virtual rally for Uttar Pradesh, PM Modi said, "No one can forget what was discussed about UP 5 years back? 5 years ago - the 'Dabangg' and rioters were the law, where was the order of the government. 5 years ago- Merchant used to rob, the daughters were afraid to come out of the house and the mafia used to roam freely under government protection," "In 5 years, the Yogi government has brought Uttar Pradesh out of these situations. The people of western UP can never forget that when this area was burning in the fire of riots, the previous government was celebrating. 5 years ago- Illegal occupation of house-land-shop of poor, downtrodden, backward, was a symbol of socialism. The news of the exodus of people used to come every day," he added.

Taking a dig at SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, PM Modi further stated, "These days, people dream a lot. Only those who keep sleeping, dream... Yogi Adityanath is awake, committed to work for UP's development."

UP elections

The upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls shall be held in seven phases-- February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. The counting of votes shall take place on March 10. With 15,05,82,750 registered voters on the electoral rolls, the polling stations have been increased to 1,74,351. In view of the COVID-19 situation, all physical rallies and roadshows have been banned until January 31 and the polling time has been increased by one hour.

The BJP, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is seeking to retain power and the saffron party with its top leaders has commenced its campaign trail. On the other hand, Samajwadi Party chief and former CM Akhilesh Yadav is seeking to make a comeback in the state and has embarked on a statewide tour as a part of his "Samajwadi Vijay Yatra."