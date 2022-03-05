PM Modi Addresses Final Rally For UP Polls; Puts Forth 'double Engine Vs Dynasts' Choice

Addressing his final rally for the UP elections in Varanasi alongside Union Minister Anupriya Patel on Saturday, PM Modi once again attacked Samajwadi Party with the 'dynast' jibe. Highlighting the government's contribution towards the welfare of the people in Varanasi, he cited the Kashi Vishwanath Dham corridor project, availability of electricity, construction of roads and bridges and Rs.450 crore being transferred to the bank accounts of farmers under the aegis of the PM Kisan scheme. Thanking the Election Commission for conducting peaceful elections, he contended that there is pro-incumbency in the state.

PM Modi remarked, "Perhaps, UP has not seen such an election in decades. An election in which a government is seeking the blessings of the people on the basis of its work, honest image and discrimination-free development and improved law and order situation. This election is about pro-incumbency."

Taking a dig at SP, he quipped, "Carrying out riots was not in their manifesto. But they carried out only riots in 5 years. Illegal encroachment and loot were not in their manifesto. But this was their biggest achievement. Nepotism in schools and offices and exploitation of employees were not in their manifesto. But they worked on this with full force. On one hand, there is the benefit of the double engine which every citizen of UP is taking advantage of. On the other hand, you have the promises of the dynasts which can never be fulfilled."

Watch PM Modi's full speech here:

'The ideology of dynasts is pessimism'

On this occasion, the PM also referred to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war by asserting that the opposition was trying to gain political mileage from this crisis. He also affirmed that BJP will intensify the campaign to provide employment as well as pucca houses and gas connections to the poor. Moreover, he accused the opposition of undermining the 'Vocal for Local' campaign, Yoga and Khadi. The polling for the 7th and final phase for the UP elections will take place on March 7 whereas the results will be declared on March 10.