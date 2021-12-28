Last Updated:

PM Modi Attacks 'previous Governments' In UP, Adds 'projects Were Riddled With Corruption'

PM Modi spoke after inaugurating the completed section of Kanpur Metro. In his speech he also talked about development activities taken by BJP Government.

Written By
Bhavyata Kagrana
PM Modi

Image: BJP4India/Twitter


Listing the development activities taken up by the Yogi Adityanath-Government in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the previous Government never understood the importance of time. In his address, the Prime Minister slammed the opposition for ignoring development in the state. After inaugurating the completed section of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project, the Prime Minister gave an address where he spoke on the list of infrastructure growth witnessed in the state.  

PM Modi slams previous Governments in Uttar Pradesh:

"The people who ran the government earlier in UP never understood the importance of time. For decades, this situation prevailed in our country that one part was developed and the other was left behind. At the level of the states, it is equally important to remove this inequality at the level of society. That is why our government is working on the mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas. Before 2014, only 5 cities in the country had metro services. Today, it is functional in 5 cities of Uttar Pradesh and 27 cities have functional metros across the nation. This has helped the confidence of youth in Tier-II and Tier-III cities. Previous govts used to loot the state for 5 years. Projects were riddled with corruption worth crores. They never worked with a vision to develop the state. In the period of the 21st century, the speed at which UP had to progress, that priceless time, an important opportunity was wasted by the previous governments," added the Prime Minister. 

PM Modi lists development activities in UP:

  • Kanpur has got metro connectivity and is connected to Bina Refinery
  • Work is at full pace on the Agra-Meerut project. The Metro network in Lucknow-Noida-Ghaziabad is continuously being enlarged. Till 2017, the total metro length in UP was just 9 km. Today, that length has risen to over 90 kms - a 10X rise.
  • The Purvanchal Expressway and Delhi-Meerut Expressway were started by us and we completed them as well.
  • "The UP which was once infamous for the gang with illegal weapons, the same Uttar Pradesh is building a defense corridor for the security of the country. That is why the people of UP are saying – the difference is clear," added PM Modi.
  • Today, India's biggest international airport is being built in UP.
  • The nation's longest expressway is being built in UP.
  • The first regional rapid transit system is being developed in UP.
  •  UP is going to be the hub of the dedicated freight corridor.

Listen to PM Modi's remarks here:

 

READ | PM Modi flags off completed section of Kanpur metro project; takes a ride with CM Yogi
READ | PM Modi's 'emotion of things' vs 'internet of things' wordplay at IIT Kanpur convocation
READ | Author Tuhin Sinha writes to PM Modi, seeks Bharat Ratna for freedom fighter Birsa Munda
READ | PM Modi hails IIT Kanpur students' feats, avers 'you will make India's companies global'
READ | PM Modi says 'work on AI but don't forget human intelligence' at IIT Kanpur Convocation
Tags: PM Modi, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND