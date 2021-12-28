PM Modi Attacks 'previous Governments' In UP, Adds 'projects Were Riddled With Corruption'

Listing the development activities taken up by the Yogi Adityanath-Government in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the previous Government never understood the importance of time. In his address, the Prime Minister slammed the opposition for ignoring development in the state. After inaugurating the completed section of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project, the Prime Minister gave an address where he spoke on the list of infrastructure growth witnessed in the state.

PM Modi slams previous Governments in Uttar Pradesh:

"The people who ran the government earlier in UP never understood the importance of time. For decades, this situation prevailed in our country that one part was developed and the other was left behind. At the level of the states, it is equally important to remove this inequality at the level of society. That is why our government is working on the mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas. Before 2014, only 5 cities in the country had metro services. Today, it is functional in 5 cities of Uttar Pradesh and 27 cities have functional metros across the nation. This has helped the confidence of youth in Tier-II and Tier-III cities. Previous govts used to loot the state for 5 years. Projects were riddled with corruption worth crores. They never worked with a vision to develop the state. In the period of the 21st century, the speed at which UP had to progress, that priceless time, an important opportunity was wasted by the previous governments," added the Prime Minister.