PM Modi Attends 'nari Shakti' Programme In UP's Prayagraj; Transfers Rs 1,000 Cr To SHGs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday arrived in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj and participated in what the government referred to it as one of a kind programme where about two lakh women marked their presence. In his 10th visit to the state in the past month, PM Modi showcased his government's commitment to women's welfare by referring to increasing the minimum marriage age for women from 18 to 21.

PM Modi, in his address, mentioned that the daughters of India who wanted to pursue higher education will now be able to fulfil their dreams with the Centre's new move. PM Modi said, "The government of double engine, without any discrimination, without any partiality, is working relentlessly to empower the future of daughters".

PM Modi transfers Rs 1,000 crore to SHGs

Prior to his address in a programme in Prayagraj, PM Modi transferred around Rs 1,000 crore in the bank accounts of Self Help Groups (SHGs). According to the government, the amount will benefit around 16 lakh women members of the SHGs. The programme is held in line with PM Modi's vision to empower women particularly at the grassroots level by providing them with the necessary skills, incentives and resources.

As per the details provided by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), 80,000 SHGs will receive a Community Investment Fund (CIF) of Rs 1.10 lakh per SHG while 60,000 SHGs will be provided with a Revolving Fund of Rs 15,000 per SHG under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Rural Livelihood Mission (DAY-NRLM).

Yogi Adityanath on PM Modi's women empowerment vision

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hailed PM Modi's commitment towards empowering women in India and said, "The rights and respect that half the population was waiting to get since independence, they have got it after the year 2014 under the leadership of the Prime Minister".

Stating that Modi has assured the right to property to women, UP CM said, "Most of the houses received under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana have been owned by women only". CM Yogi said 'Naya Uttar Pradesh' is committed to working for strengthening women rights.