PM Modi Avers BJP To Hit 'Jeet Ka Chowka' In UP Elections, Slams SP's Silence On Terrorism

Amid the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday exuded confidence that the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in the state will come back to power and the 'Parivaarvadis' will be toppled, calling it a 'Jeet Ka Chowka'. PM Modi further lambasted the Samajwadi Party over its silence on the 2008 Ahmedabad blasts verdict.

"We are going to hit a Jeet Ka Chowka": PM Modi

Addressing a massive political rally in Bahraich, PM Modi stated, "This time we are going to hit a 'Jeet Ka Chowka' ...First in 2014, then 2017, 2019, and now 2022. People of UP have decided to topple 'Parivaarvadis'. A double engine government is necessary in the path of development that Uttar Pradesh is walking on today. From 2014 to 2017, I have seen very closely the work,business, and exploitations doneby these dynasts."

"Before 2017, the people of Basti, Gonda, Bahraich and Balrampur faced a lot of discrimination. Now Yogi ji's government is making every effort for the last 5 years, which can bring convenience in your life and give respect to the poor. Due to the efforts of the BJP government, now the atmosphere of fear in Uttar Pradesh is going away. Ways are opening for you to move forward, new avenues are being made. You want to give good education to the child, so the BJP government is improving the condition of schools," PM Modi added.

'SP silent on 2008 Ahmedabad blasts verdict': PM Modi

Slamming the SP over it's silence on the 2008 Ahmedabad blasts verdict amid accusations of having links with the perpetrators, PM Modi said, "The Samajwadi government was against even banning terrorist organizations. That's why I say... Those who cannot think of the country, keep the security of the country at risk, they can never do any good to UP. These 'parivarvaadi' showered love on terrorists guilty of many blasts in UP; were conspiring to get them released from prison. SP was against putting restrictions on terrorist organisations, and now they are quiet on 2008 Ahmedabad blasts verdict. Everyone knows who was helping whom."

On Friday, a court in Gujarat awarded death sentences to 38 convicts of the serial blasts that killed 56 people and injured over 200 in the state capital. Another 11 convicts were sentenced to life imprisonment. The court held that the 2008 blasts were a conspiracy to eliminate the then Gujarat CM and now PM Narendra Modi.

UP Assembly elections 2022

The first phase was held on February 10 and the voter turnout was recorded at 62.4% whereas the second phase was held on February 14, which saw a voter turnout of 61%. The third phase was held on February 20, with a voter turnout of 61.09%. The remaining phases will take place on February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. The votes will be counted on March 10.

Image: ANI