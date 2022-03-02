While addressing a rally at Ghazipur ahead of Phase 6 of the ongoing assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lambasted the Samajwadi Party and other opposition factions, calling them 'Pariwarvadis' and claimed that every vote to the incumbent Yogi Adityanath government in the ongoing election will provide new energy to the BJP workers to work for the development of the state and will give a befitting reply to the 'nepotistic' parties.

PM Modi further asserted that the "pariwarvadi" parties have changed the identity of Uttar Pradesh and encouraged the 'Mafia Raj" while giving an upper hand to the 'Bahubalis" in the state. The BJP leader said that the people of UP are done with these politicians and will punish them in the forthcoming elections.

Ahead of UP elections, PM Modi said, "Each and every vote will take us to record victory in the upcoming Assembly elections. It will give us new energy to work for development and growth. Each vote will give a befitting reply to those 'Pariwarwadi' parties. These 'Pariwarwadi' parties have changed the identity of this state for their selfish desires. Uttar Pradesh became famous for mafias and 'Bahubalis', under the governance of these parties. This election is giving you a chance to punish them."

Launching a series of attacks on the previous governments and 'their Bahubalis,' PM Modi noted that people who used to run jeeps and do violence and riots around the state are on their "knees today" asking mercy while people of Uttar Pradesh who used to feel harassed is now happy with the welfare of the state. Lauding his government's efforts in building toilets, PM Modi said, "These political parties used to make fun of us when we talked about building toilets in villages. They never understood the unbearable pain of our mothers and sisters. Our government has done the work of removing this pain in the last 5 years."

UP elections phase 6 to commence on March 3

Voting for the fifth phase in the Uttar Pradesh election concluded and the state shall enter phase six of polls on March 3. The voter turnout in 61 constituencies of 12 districts was recorded to be 53.98% in phase 5 of the UP election. Voting for the final phase will take place on March 7. The results will be declared on March 10 along with four other states - Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Goa.