PM Modi Calls On Voters To Elect BJP To Power In UP Election 2022 For Welfare Of State

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, February 10, said that electing the BJP government is key for the welfare of the poor and vulnerable. Addressing a huge public rally in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur, PM Modi said for the five years the BJP-led government has ensured all-round development of the state including PM Kisan Yogana's benefit to the farmers.

"In the account of small farmers, PM Kisan's money continues to reach their account directly, for this the BJP government in UP is very important. The BJP government in UP is very important for the poor to continue to get free ration during this pandemic", PM Modi said.

Further stressing the benefits that citizens of UP can avail under the BJP government, he added, "The BJP government in UP is necessary for the poor to not face any problem in getting the COVID vaccine free. If the family-run party were power then the vaccine would have vanished mid-way before reaching the common man".

Referring to Yogi Adityanath government's commitment to resolving the issue of the sugarcane farmers in UP, the Prime Minister said, "This is the history of the BJP government, it is a tradition that the BJP government fulfills the resolution it takes. This is our own government, which has paid much more to sugarcane farmers than before".

He mentioned that Yogi Adityanath led government has given more money to sugarcane farmers than what the previous governments had offered in 10 years.

Uttar Pradesh election

The Election Commission of India has informed that Uttar Pradesh will vote in seven phases, between February 10 and March 7. The state's second to sixth rounds of polling is scheduled for February 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3, respectively. The counting of votes and declaration of results is scheduled to happen on March 10.

On Thursday, February 10, voting for the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh election has begun with 58 constituencies in 11 districts going to the polls. The voting has started at 7 am and is likely to end at 6 pm. In the first phase, 623 candidates are in the fray and over 2.27 crore people are eligible to vote.

By winning 312 Assembly seats, BJP won the 2017 Assembly elections. In the 403-member Assembly, BJP secured a 39.67% vote share. Congress secured only seven seats while Samajwadi Party (SP) and BSP won 47 seats and 19 seats respectively.

(Image: @BJP4India/Twitter)