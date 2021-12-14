PM Modi Calls Varanasi India's Roadmap To Development; 'embracing Novelty Of Old'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 98th-anniversary celebrations of Sadguru Sadafaldeo Vihangam Yog Sansthan on Tuesday where he lauded the city of Varanasi for leading the path of development. Congratulating the nation on the occasion of 'Gita Jayanti', PM Modi shared that today was the auspicious day when humanity was bestowed with the ultimate knowledge of Yoga, Spirituality, and Paramarth.

"On this day when armies were face to face in the battlefield of Kurukshetra, humanity got the ultimate knowledge of Yoga, Spirituality and Paramarth. Sadguru Sadafaldev ji had performed a Yagya to spread Vihangam Yoga to the masses for the awakening of the society," he stated.

Our nation's wonderful. Whenever there are testing times,some or the other saint appears to change the times. It is India where the tallest leader of freedom movement is called 'Mahatma' by the world: PM at 98th anniversary celebrations of Sadguru Sadafaldeo Vihangam Yog Sansthan pic.twitter.com/1Pv6mpBxjh — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 14, 2021

Varanasi roadmap for India's development: PM Modi

Emphasizing the growth of Varanasi, PM Modi stated that the ancient city was serving as the roadmap for the development of India by preserving the seeds of art and entrepreneurship, even in the toughest of times. "Kashi has completed the Ring Road work on record time. Many roads coming to Banaras have also been widened. Those who come to Banaras by road, they understand very well the difference the facility has made," he stated.

"Whenever I come to Kashi or even stay in Delhi, it is my endeavor to keep pace with the development work being done in Banaras. After 12 o'clock last night, as soon as I got the opportunity, I went out again to see the work that is going on in my Kashi. The beautification work that has been done in Godowlia has become a sight to behold. I also saw Banaras railway station in Manduadih. This station has also been renovated now. Banaras is giving a new direction to the country by embracing the novelty of the old," he remarked.

PM Modi also revealed that the development of Banaras was in turn yielding a positive effect on tourism. In comparison to 2014-15, the number of tourists visiting here has doubled in 2019-20. In the 2019-20 Corona period, more than 30 lakh people have come and gone from Babatpur airport alone, PM shared.

PM Modi is currently on a 2-day visit to Varanasi. On December 13, he inaugurated his dream project - 'Kashi Vishwanath Corridor', the construction of which he had personally monitored in his assembly constituency. Paving way for an accessible pathway connecting Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple to the banks of the River Ganga, the spread of the project area stands at a massive 5 lakh square feet with 23 new buildings to provide diverse facilities to the pilgrims and devotees.