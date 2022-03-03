Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday intensified his attack on the contending Samajwadi party in Uttar Pradesh while campaigning for the last leg of the 2022 assembly elections. Continuing his tirade against the ‘Pariwarwadi’ party, PM yet again brought up Samajwadi Party’s ‘alliance’ with mafias and goons.

‘Pariwarwadi,’ is a term that PM Modi had repeatedly used while electioneering in UP to denounce the former CM Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party. During his rally in Chandauli, which will be going to polls on March 7, PM Modi threw a jibe at SP and said, "these 'Pariwarwadi' parties are still stuck in their old alliances with mafias.”

BJP's alliance is with the poor people & sisters of UP: PM Modi

PM Modi further spoke about how BJP had brought up fast-paced development in the state and called it CM Yogi government’s alliance with poor people of the state and the sisters of the state. “BJP's alliance is with the people of Uttar Pradesh. Our alliance is with those 14,000 poor families of Chandauli, for whose dreams we have worked hard day and night to fulfill. The BJP's alliance is with the sisters of every family of Chandauli, to protect their dignity, we first built toilets, now we are working at a fast pace to provide tap water to them. In front of this strong alliance, the fake and adulterated alliance of 'Pariwarwadi' parties cannot stand even for a moment," he added.

"When the 'Pariwarwadi' parties were in power, wheat and paddy were procured from only 12,000 farmers of Chandauli. But after the formation of the BJP government, wheat and paddy have been bought from about 50 thousand farmers here. Whatever purchase is being done, its money is being deposited directly into the bank accounts of the farmers," PM Modi said, noting the work done by the saffron party in the last five years.

PM further claimed that under the saffron party’s rule, government services have been made available to the people at their doorsteps and the money is directly credited to the bank accounts of the poor now.

"Earlier, people had to go to government offices and political leaders for small needs, we started sending money directly to the bank accounts of the poor. Under PM Kisan scheme, money is directly sent in the bank accounts of poor, children's stipend money is directly reaching in their bank accounts, and people are also getting their gas subsidy in bank accounts," PM Modi said in the rally.

Sixth phase of UP Elections Underway

PM Modi's remarks come in as the sixth phase of the Uttar Pradesh poll is undergoing in the state today, on March 3. As many as 57 assembly seats across 10 districts of the state are in the poll fray. Some of the key candidates include Yogi Adityanath, Swami Prasad Maurya, Ram Govind Chaudhary, Ajay Kumar Lallu and Shalab Mani Tripathi. The results of these elections will be declared on March 10.

With ANI Inputs

Image: PTI/ Twitter