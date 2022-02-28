PM Modi Claims SP Deprived Poor People Of Their Money During 2014-16; 'obstructed Work'

With Uttar Pradesh moving towards the last two phases of the 2022 assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday levelled huge allegations against the contending Samajwadi Party while campaigning in Ballia.

PM Modi denounced the former UP government, and claimed that the Akhilesh Yadav-led party didn’t give ‘money of poor people to poor,’ and he was obstructed to work for the poor in the first two years of his Prime Ministerial tenure (2014-2016).

SP didn't want to give 'people's money to them,' alleges PM Modi

He went on to assert that he was at loggerheads with SP and had to ‘bear with them,’ since they didn’t let people’s money reach them. "I have been able to implement all welfare schemes in Uttar Pradesh because here is the double-engine government under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Whatever I send from Delhi, he does not obstruct it. Earlier, when I came to power at Centre, I had to bear them (Samajwadi Party) for two years who were not ready to give money of the poor to them,” the PM stated.

'Don't push those to power who hamper progress': PM

He further urged the electorate to be cautious while casting their vote and not ‘let parties that hamper progress move to power.’ "So the ones who hamper your progress, please do not bring them back even by mistake. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will form his government once again on March 10," he stated.

PM Modi noted that he has a deep emotional connection with Ballia, as the NDA government had launched the Ujjwala Yojana through the district. The welfare scheme aims at providing every poor household with free gas cylinders.

"My emotional connection with Ballia is also that the Ujjwala Yojana that changed the lives of the women was started here only. Ballia had shown the direction to the country for free gas connection that more than 9 crore women have got," PM Modi said.

UP elections

Voting for the fifth phase in the Uttar Pradesh election concluded yesterday. The voter turnout in 61 constituencies of 12 districts was recorded to be 53.98% in phase 5 of the UP election. Voting for the remaining phases will take place on March 3 and March 7. The results will be declared on March 10 along with four other states - Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Goa.