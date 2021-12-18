PM Modi Coins Poll Formula 'UP+Yogi=Bahut Hai Upyogi'; Lays Foundation Of Ganga Expressway

Sounding the poll bugle in a fiery address at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday proclaimed that the day is not far away when Uttar Pradesh will be identified as the most modern state with next-generation infrastructure.

Further coining his poll formula for Uttar Pradesh ahead of the assembly elections, the PM quoted "UP+Yogi = Bahut Hai Upyogi" and remarked that under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh has gone through a major reformation in the past 4.5 years providing more security to the women in the state, maintaining the law and order situation, and development of people from all sections.

Calling it a historical day in the history of Shahjahanpur, he said that the work on the biggest expressway of Uttar Pradesh that is the Ganga expressway has started today. More than Rs 36,000 crore will be spent on this dream project stretching up to 6,000 km", he added.

"Double engine" government is leading the state to a massive development: PM Modi

Heaping praises on the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government, PM Modi said that the "double engine" government is running the state with full force taking it towards more development. "Be it the Purvanchal Expressway, Delhi-Meerut Expressway, Kushinagar International Airport, or an important phase of the Dedicated Freight Corridor", we can see the increasing potential of the double engine Uttar Pradesh government", he added.

Highlighting the changes and development brought by the state government, PM Modi noted down on several reforms and changes that can be witnessed across the state. "Our government works day and night for the poor and we have built houses for more than 30 lakh poor people in the state. Priorities are have been given to toilets, electricity, water, gas connections, and other basic amenities for the people of Uttar Pradesh", he said.

Noting down the various developments in the infrastructure of Uttar Pradesh, PM Modi said that the construction of new airports, railway routes, and expressways will bring a boon for the people of Uttar Pradesh. This development will not only save the people's time but will also increase their convenience followed by proper use of resources, increase in the power of the people, and all-around prosperity in the state.

Further speaking on the benefits that can be availed from the Ganga Expressway, he said that it would help in sending cargo containers from Western Uttar Pradesh directly to Haldia port through the dry port of Varanasi. Also, those sending agricultural produce, industrial products, small businesses among others will be benefited from the Ganga Expressway

Ganga Expressway will become the longest expressway in UP

To be built at a 594 Km long six-lane, the Ganga Expressway will be constructed at a cost of over Rs 36,200 crore. It will begin near the Bijauli village in Meerut and will further extend till near the Judapur Dandu village in Prayagraj. Throughout the expressway, it will pass through Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Budaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh, and Prayagraj. It is also set to become the longest expressway of Uttar Pradesh further connecting the western and eastern regions of the state.



