PM Modi Confident Of BJP Winning UP; 'Opp'n Will Claim We Lost Because Of BJP Vaccine'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, February 20, addressed a mega-poll rally in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao, where he took a sarcastic dig at the Opposition parties by predicting their reaction to the March 10 results. PM Modi remarked that after BJP's landslide victory, Opposition parties would resort to claiming that people pressed the lotus symbol on their EVMs since they had taken a 'BJP vaccine.'

"On March 10, when the election results will be announced, they (Opposition) are going to make statements. They will say that 'we lost and the BJP won because they (people) had taken BJP vaccine, hence their finger pressed the lotus symbol only'," said PM Modi.

Notably, when the two 'Made in India' COVID-19 vaccines was first released, Opposition parties, primarily the Samajwadi Party (SP), had resorted to politicising the lifesaving jab. Addressing a press conference, Akhilesh Yadav dubbed the vaccine as a 'BJP vaccine' and refused to take it. Later, an SP worker had come forward with an even bizarre claim alleging that taking the vaccine would make you 'impotent.'

#WATCH On March 10, when the election results will be announced, they (opposition) are going to say that "we lost because they (people) had taken BJP vaccine, hence their finger pressed the lotus symbol: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh pic.twitter.com/iKWv81mj2z — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 20, 2022

Apart from this, PM Modi also took a dig at SP chief Akhilesh Yadav saying that his father and party patriarch Mulayam Singh was now pleading for votes for his son. "The seat that they (SP) were considering as the safest, is also getting out of their hands. You must have seen, the father (Mulayam S Yadav) who was pushed from the stage, was humiliated and his party was captured, had to plead to save his son's seat," Prime Minister Modi said.

UP Elections 2022

Uttar Pradesh has successfully completed two phases of polling and held its third phase today. Voting in the 3rd phase was held for 59 Assembly seats spread across 16 districts of Uttar Pradesh. Some of the notable seats going to polls in this phase include Karhal- which will decide the fate of Akhilesh Yadav along with Jaswantnagar, Farrukhabad, and Kannauj.

The remaining phases will be held on February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.