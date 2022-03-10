PM Modi Hails BJP's 2022 Assembly Elections Triumph; Signals 2024 Comeback

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lauded BJP's monumental victory in Assembly elections in 4 states - Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. After the mega win, PM Modi addressed the BJP cadre at party's headquarter in Delhi where he spoke about the Assembly elections as well as regarding the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

During his victory speech, the Prime Minister spoke about political analysts who had claimed during the 2019 general elections, it was evident that BJP will win after its victory in 2017 UP elections. Moreover, he also took a dig at these analysts and avered that the same could be said about the 2024 Lok Sabha polls after the results in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections that just concluded.

"I know these analysts will say the same about 2024 general elections," said PM Modi

BJP wins in four states

The BJP emerged victorious in four states - Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. However, it bagged only two seats in Punjab, which has been sweeped by Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP, along with its allies, is leading on 267 seats as compared to Samajwadi Party's 123. The saffron party has a vote share of 41.9%. Meanwhile, in Uttarakhand, the saffron party is leading on 37 Assembly seats, thereby having a comfortable majority.

In addition, it also won 20 seats in Goa, just one short of the magic figure of 21 required to form a majority in the 40-member assembly. BJP leader and party Goa in charge also revealed that the BJP IS confident of getting the support from the MGP as both the parties are "ideologically aligned". The MGP won two seats in the Goa Assembly polls. As for Manipur, the BJP won 20 seats in the state. Incumbent Chief Minister Biren Singh announced that the party will take some time to stake claim to form the government and that its leadership will decide on the CM face.