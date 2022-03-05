PM Modi Hits Out At Oppn For Politicising Ukraine Crisis; 'negativity Is Their Ideology'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while campaigning for the last phase of the 2022 UP elections, came down heavily on the opposition parties on Saturday for adding to the woes of the nation by politicising critical issues for personal benefit. His remarks came in the backdrop of the ongoing war in Ukraine, where several Indian nationals have been trapped amid raging bloodshed. PM Modi retorted to the allegations levelled by the opposition on the Union government for the purported ‘delay’ in the evacuation.

PM Modi's attack on 'blind opposition': 'Negativity is their ideology'

Taking potshots at ‘opportunistic dynasts, who always look for opportunities to serve self-interest,’ Prime Minister while electioneering in Varanasi said, “Blind opposition, continuous opposition, acute frustration, and negativity have become their political ideology.”

Addressing a rally in his Parliamentary constituency, PM Modi's attack was directed at Samajwadi Party Supremo Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for ‘making the ongoing situation even more critical.’ He further added that the opposition parties ‘did the same during the outbreak of the COVID-19 in the country.’

'Dynasts look for their political interest'

"Whenever some challenges crop up before the nation, these dynasts look for their political interests. If India's security forces and people deal with a crisis, the Opposition parties do everything to make the situation more critical. We saw this during the pandemic and are observing it now during the Ukraine crisis," Modi said.

PM Modi’s criticism came in, as the Ministry of External Affairs in tandem with the Indian Air Force extended Operation Ganga to expedite the evacuation of the stranded Indians from the war-torn nation. With the government’s efforts over 18,000 Indians have been repatriated safely.

Besides, PM further praised ‘double engine’ for providing free food grains and ration to over 80 crores poor. He claimed that the BJP government had provided free ration to Dalits, backward, and tribals in the last two COVID years. "The entire world is amazed at the rollout of the foodgrains scheme. But I am happy that the poor are happy," he further iterated.

"Those who live in palaces don't know the troubles that a poor mother goes through in absence of a toilet at home. They have to either think of answering nature's call before sunrise or bear the pain throughout the day and do so only after sunset," the Prime Minister stated, highlighting that CM Yogi led government had built free toilets for the poor in the state.

Over 54 constituencies will be voting in the final phase of UP Polls on March 7, Monday, to decide the fate of all political parties. PM Modi has intensified campaigning in Varanasi to persuade people to give the saffron party another chance to serve the people.



