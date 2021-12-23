PM Modi Interacts With Beneficiaries Of Various Schemes In Varanasi, Calls It 'memorable'

Amid his visit to Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday was seen having a candid interaction with beneficiaries of various schemes in his parliamentary constituency. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present.

The Prime Minister took to Twitter and shared a video of the interaction, stating, "Got a chance to have a memorable interaction with the people in Kashi..."

BJP IT chief Amit Malviya also shared a video of PM Modi's interaction with the benficiaries and tweeted:

Prime Minister Modi’s candid interaction with beneficiaries of various schemes in Varanasi is what sets him apart from other leaders! https://t.co/BWbppgMOHI — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) December 23, 2021

Last week, PM Modi was seen removing the chair that appeared to have been placed for him and sat on the stairs with the construction workers in Varanasi. Netizens hailed PM Modi for being different from all the other leaders in the present time and some of them also questioned if anybody else would do the same gesture. Earlier, PM Modi had lunch with the construction workers who worked on the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project.

PM Modi inaugurates 22 developmental projects in Varanasi

Earlier in the day, PM Modi inaugurated a total of 22 developmental projects worth over Rs 870 crore in Varanasi. He also laid the foundation stone for the 'Banas Dairy Sankul' at the UP State Industrial Development Authority food park that is expected to help the dairy farmers uplift the economy of the state. In an effort to boost dairy farming, the Prime Minister transferred Rs 35 crore bonuses to the bank accounts of over 1.7 lakh milk producers associated with Banas Dairy and laid the foundation stone for a biogas-based electricity generation plant for the Milk Producers Cooperative Union Plant in Ramnagar.

Apart from these, PM Modi also distributed the rural residential rights record - 'Gharauni' - to over 20 lakh people in the state. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other ministers and leaders accompanied the Prime Minister at the event.

Uttar Pradesh polls

Uttar Pradesh is all set for the upcoming 2022 assembly elections. By winning 312 assembly seats, BJP won the 2017 assembly elections. For 403-member Assembly elections, BJP secured a 39.67% vote share. Congress secured only seven seats while Samajwadi Party (SP) and BSP won 47 seats and 19 seats respectively.