PM Modi Lauds UP's 'double-engine Govt'; Says 'more Work Done In 5yrs Than Last 5 Decades'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur on Saturday and asserted that BJP's 'double-engine government' had completed more work in the last 5 years than what previous governments had managed to in 5 decades. While inaugurating Saryu Nahar National Project in the region, PM Modi highlighted that the past governments had only worked to the extent of cutting ribbons to kick-start projects, but the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government believed in completing the work to help facilities reach the citizens.

"I am most pained by the disrespect of the nation's money, time, and resources. Governments think it's public money, what is the big deal. Today, after 50 years, we are completing the work in Balrampur. When work had started 5 decades ago, its estimated cost was Rs 100 crore and today it is being done at Rs 10,000 crore. The money was your money, it wasn't used well. Should you not punish people who misused your funds? Today we are paying 100 times for it. This money would have gone for our citizens and to educate our youth," said PM Modi.

"I was waiting for someone to come up to me and start claiming that it was us who had cut ribbons to this project. Maybe, they might have done so in their childhood. But some people's priority is to only cut ribbons for the inauguration, our priority is to complete the work. We have done more work in the last 5 years, than what has been done in the last 50. Friends, this is what a double-engine government means. And this is the result of the speed at which our double-engine government works," he added.

Decades-long delays have incurred losses worth trillions: PM

Seemingly launching an attack at the Samajwadi Party (SP) over the Saryu Nahar National Project, PM Modi said that if the same work had been completed in time, by now, the water would have reached the fields of the farmers, generating gold. "Our farmer would have filled the country's coffers. He would have ensured the best education for his children. Because of the decades-long delay, farmers have incurred a loss of billions and trillions," PM stated.

Built at a cost of over Rs 9,800 crore, of which above Rs 4,600 crore was provisioned in the last 4 years, the Saryu Nahar National Project interlinks 5 rivers- Ghaghara, Saryu, Rapti, Banganga, and Rohini to ensure optimum usage of water resources for irrigation. The project would help provide assured water for irrigation to over 14 lakh hectares of land and benefit 29 lakh farmers in 6200 villages across 9 districts of eastern Uttar Pradesh.