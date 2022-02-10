PM Modi Receives Rousing Reception In UP's Saharanpur; Reiterates BJP's Vision In Rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a rousing welcome from locals in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district as he arrived for his first physical poll rally on Thursday. A huge enthusiastic crowd gathered on the roads while the convoy of the Prime Minister passed along.

People in large numbers were seen on the streets after hearing about the arrival of the PM and further were expressing their enthusiasm and support to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In a video shared by the BJP on its official Twitter handle, PM Modi can be seen waving back to the crowd while sitting in his car.

While leading the BJP's campaign in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public rally in Saharanpur highlighting the party's stands in Uttar Pradesh and also on its resolution and vision for the state. While he enlisted a number of welfare schemes and efforts carried out by the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, he also spoke about the party's commitment towards the welfare of the common people as well as the farmers.

Also, referring to the ongoing 'Hijab row' in Karnataka, he reached out to the Muslim women in the state and said that the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has gotten rid of the 'triple talaq' issues, and thus the party stands with every Muslim woman in the state.

PM Modi hits out at opposition in Saharanpur rally

Hitting out at the Opposition, PM Modi reiterated his "dynastic politics" remark and asked the people to not fall into the "traps of hollowness" saying that these people can never think about the development of UP or the poor people. He also mentioned how the previous governments failed in fulfilling the promise of delivering 500 houses in Saharanpur, while the present government has already sanctioned 31,000 houses.

Notably, the Prime Minister's visit to Saharanpur holds prominence on the day when votings are underway for the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections which will decide the fate of the 58 assembly constituencies in Western Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, Saharanpur will go under elections in the second phase of the elections on February 14.