PM Modi Says 'BJP Govt In UP Means Control Over Mafia Raj And Gunda Raj'; Slams Oppn

Addressing a mega rally in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the BJP government means security to women, mafia-free rule and implementation of Centre's schemes at double speed. Having a BJP government means control over rioters, mafia raj and goonda raj, PM Modi said while urging people to vote in record numbers and give BJP a better mandate than in 2017.

"BJP in Uttar Pradesh means control over Dangaraj, Mafiaraj, Gundaraj... and freedom to celebrate all the festivals. Having BJP in UP means protection of daughters, women from 'manchalon' (eve teasers). BJP in UP means Centre's schemes being implemented at double speed," PM Modi said.

Targeting opposition parties, PM Modi said that there used to be a time when vaccines never reached poor people. "Today free vaccines are being administered to poor people. We carried the largest vaccine drive...I know the pain of poor people, I have lived in poverty," he said.

"I have not only heard sermons on poverty but have experienced poverty myself; a mother from a poor family doesn't speak of her ill health because treatment may cost the family; who would care for her," the Prime Minister said, adding that now every poor is getting the benefit of Aayushmant Bharat.

'34 lakh pucca houses were distributed in UP in last 5 years'

The Prime Minister said that 34 lakh pucca houses (permanent houses) were distributed in Uttar Pradesh in the last five years since BJP came to power in the state. "More pucca houses are underway for the poor," he informed.

He said that gas connection used to be a status symbol earlier but BHP has made it available for everyone. "Water scarcity was an issue, women had to travel 3-3 km for water; today government is working on it," PM added.

He said that the BJP government focused to promote 'Vocal for Local' to benefit locals. "I repeat the slogan 'Vocal for Local' in all festivals so that Indians will benefit if our products are bought more, but they have a problem with this too. Because they think that the people will give credit to CM Yogi Adityanath and Modi for their benefit."

On the employment front, PM Modi informed that previous governments provided less than 2 lakh jobs in 10 years. I contrast, he said that the Yogi government provided more than 4.5 lakh jobs in 5 years. "Everyone knows how corruption was prevalent during the previous govt while making allotment of jobs."

The Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are being held in seven phases and votes will be counted on March 10. While two phases of polling have been concluded, the remaining phases will take place on February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7.

