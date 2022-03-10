Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hit out at those who were targeting independent agencies stating that whenever there was a probe into corruption, an ecosystem arose to pressurise the officials from discharging their duty. Speaking from the BJP's HQ in Delhi after the party's landslide victory across four states, PM Modi asserted that a 'communal colour' was given by propagandists, whenever agencies probed the corrupt. The PM urged every caste, creed and community to be aware of this plot, and not allow the agenda of the corrupt to flourish.

"In our country, there is a deep hatred for the corrupt. Should there not be a probe into corruption? Now we've seen, if the probe is done, these people and ecosystems try to tarnish the agencies," said PM Modi.

"When independent agencies act against corruption, these people and their ecosystem begin their propaganda to pressurise the independent probe agencies. These people and their ecosystem don't even spare the judiciary. The moment an action is taken against corrupt people, they give it a communal colour or peddle some false propaganda to create unrest. I urge every caste, creed and community to be aware of their plot," he added.

BJP retains all 4 states in 2022 assembly elections

In UP, CM Yogi Adityanath has won an unprecedented second term as Uttar Pradesh CM after SP failed to stop the saffron party from returning to power. BJP retained its majority (albeit reduced) with 273 seats, while SP won 125 seats, and the Congress was reduced to two seats. BSP on the other hand was reduced to a single seat and All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) failed to open its tally.

In Uttarakhand, BJP won a consecutive second term in Uttarakhand on Thursday. However, the sitting CM Pushkar Singh Dhami lost from Khatima seat and ex-Congress CM Harish Rawat lost in Lalkuan. BJP has won 47 seats while Congress won only 19 seats and AAP failed to win a single seat.

In Goa, Congress's decimated numbers could not prevent the BJP from winning a simple majority. BJP has touched the halfway mark by winning 20 seats and will ally with Independents and TMC ally - MGP to form the government. CM Pramod Sawant is set to remain as the CM.

In Manipur, BJP has touched the halfway mark winning 30 seats. It has allied with Nagaland People's Front (NPF) to form a new coalition government, likely replacing N Biren Singh as CM despite poll win.

Image: Twitter/@BJP4India