PM Modi Slams Opposition For Ignoring UP People's Potential; Talks About Women Empowerment

Amid the ongoing Uttar Pradesh Election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a veiled attack on the opposition and asserted, 'Parivarwadi parties stopped people of UP from reaching their full potential,' Speaking from Barabanki where voting is scheduled in the phase 5 elections, PM Modi also showered confidence on citizens' support to Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP). The Prime Minister talked about several schemes launched by the Centre like Ayushman Bharat and on initiatives taken by the party including removal of Tripple Talaq.
PM Modi's attack on opposition:
"Parivarwadi parties stopped the people of UP from reaching their full potential. They knew the poor would rise if he receives power supply & important amenities; Parivarwadi parties want the poor to always be at their feet. These people want to mislead the people of UP but the poor have raised the flag of development themselves," said PM Modi.
Comparing the opposition with BJP, the Prime Minister said that the former took the problems of the 'mothers and sisters' lightly while the latter's priority is women empowerment.
Further attacking the previous Governments, Prime Minister Modi said that fulfilment of one desire gives rise to another desire however BSP and SP had limited the boundaries of passion.
"During SP, BSP, Congress rule, only 11,000 women police personnel were there and in our 5 years, 20,000 women joined the police force. Female commandos in defence forces now. Our daughters marching ahead, asking you for a heavy mandate for this," mentioned the Prime Minister.
PM Modi lists development activities taken by BJP in UP:
Further speaking on farmers' development, the Prime Minister attacked the previous governments and said BSP & SP Governments got the easy way out, they closed sugar mills when sugarcane farmers were affected due to volatile international prices, but BJP is working on a permanent solution.
