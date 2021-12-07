PM Modi Takes Jibe At Samajwadi Party; Says 'laal Topi' Cared Only About 'red Beacons'

Taking swipe at Samajwadi Party, PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the 'laal topi' (Red caps) people cared only about the 'red beacons' and had nothing to do with the pain and issues of others. He said that the 'red caps' needs the power to scam and fill their coffers for unlawful encroachment and for proving freedom to the mafia. Notably, the red cap is a trademark for Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party and their workers.

Addressing a public meeting in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur after dedicating three mega projects to the nation, including an AIIMS and a fertiliser plant, PM Modi said, "The 'red caps' want to form govt to show leniency towards terrorists, to bring them out of jails. So always remember that the 'red caps' are red alert for UP - they are bells to danger."

The Prime Minister's attack on rivals comes in the backdrop of the assembly elections scheduled for early next year. A day earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated that Anarchy has become a synonym with the Samajwadi Party government.

"A slogan was going on inside the country that the vehicle in which the flag of SP would be considered a well-known goon," Yogi Adityqanath said.

Taking to his Koo handle on Tuesday, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra stated that "those with red caps have to form the government, to show mercy to the terrorists, to get the terrorists out of jail. And so, remember, red hat with the red alert for the state."

PM inaugurates 3 projects in Yogi Adityanath's home turf

PM Modi on Tuesday inaugurated three mega projects in Yogi Adityanath's home turf Gorakhpur. The ambitions projects are AIMMS, a major fertiliser plant and ICMR's regional unit Regional Medical Research Centre.

During his address, PM Modi assured that the BJP government open more fertiliser plants in Gorakhpur. "When there is a double engine government, work is done at double speed," he remarked.

"Beginning of a fertiliser plant and AIIMS in Gorakhpur is sending out several messages. When there is a double engine govt, then work takes place at double speed. When work is done with honest intentions, then even calamities can't become obstacles," PM Modi stated.

Image: PTI/@BJPLive-Twitter