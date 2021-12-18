PM Modi Takes On Critics Ahead Of UP Polls; Avers Issues With 'virasat' As Well As 'vikas'

In his fiery speech in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday came down heavily on opposition parties claiming that they have problems with India's 'virasat' as well as the country's 'vikas'. Elaborating on his claim, PM Modi said that the opposition factions have problems with the 'virasat' because they are more concerned about their vote bank. Also, they have problems with 'vikas' because they could see the dependence of poor and commoners comprising the vote bank decreasing day by day.

"These are the people who question the Army's action against terror," PM Modi said. He added," They have problems with the construction of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor and also, with the construction of a grand temple for Lord Rama in Ayodhya. Forget all of these, they even have a problem with the drive to clean the Ganges."

Laying the foundation stone of the Ganga Expressway. #गंगा_एक्सप्रेसवे https://t.co/h1lEEmsxIO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 18, 2021

'People have seen very well how their money was used by the previous govts'

PM Modi particularly slammed the previous governments in Uttar Pradesh. PM reminisced the time when except in some areas of the state, electricity was not available in other cities and villages, and said, "People have seen very well how public money was used earlier. But today the money of Uttar Pradesh is being invested in the development of the state."

Underlining that the modern infrastructure being built in Uttar Pradesh is a lesson for the previous government on how the resources are used properly, PM Modi further said," That day is not far when UP will be identified as the most modern state with next-generation infrastructure." He added, "The network of expressways in UP, the new airports being built, new rail routes being laid down are bringing several blessings to people of UP simultaneously."

Crediting it all to Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath, PM said, "UP+Yogi = Bahut Hai Upyogi".

The statement was made by PM Modi as he laid the foundation stone for the Ganga Expressway. The 594-kilometre long six-lane expressway will be constructed at a cost of over Rs 36,200 crore. Starting near the Bijauli village in Meerut, the expressway will extend till near the Judapur Dandu village in Prayagraj. It will pass through Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Budaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj. Upon completion of work, it will become the longest expressway of Uttar Pradesh.

Image: ANI