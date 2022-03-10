PM Modi Thunders 2024 Intent At 2022 Victory Speech; Warns 'the Corrupt, Their Ecosystems'

From the podium in BJP's Delhi headquarters, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a sea of people as the saffron party registered a landmark victory in 4 of the 5 states that held assembly elections. Calling it a day of excitement & happiness, PM Modi congratulated all voters who exercised their democratic rights.

The BJP leader also took a moment to thank the party workers. "They had promised me that Holi would begin from 10th March this year, and they have kept their promise. These workers worked 24*7 and were successful in winning the trust of the people across states," he said, adding that BJP's vote share has increased despite being in government in three states UP, Goa and Manipur.

'Blessings from all four directions'

"A hilly state adjoining the border, a seaside state, a state with the special blessings of Maa Ganga and a state on the northeastern border, the BJP has got blessings from all four directions," he further said. The Prime Minister added, "In these states, the challenges are different, but what binds them is their trust in BJP- its policies, its intention. This result is a stamp on the pro-poor, pro-active government of BJP."

He highlighted how in the past a lot of announcements were made in the name of the poor, schemes were brought in, but the poor, who had the right, had to run from one office to another to avail the benefits of it. "Good governance and delivery are of great importance, and BJP understands this," he said.

Reminiscing how after the 2019 election results, some political experts had said that the 2017 results decided the 2019 results, PM Modi said, "I believe this time also they will say that the results of 2022 have decided the results of 2024."

'Special mention for Punjab'

The only state in which BJP failed to register a victory- Punjab also got a special mention in the Prime Minister's speech. He said, "The way the BJP workers have raised the party flag in adverse circumstances, it convinces me that in the near future, they will develop the BJP's strength, the country's strength in Punjab."

"Being a border state, the work of keeping Punjab alert from separatist politics will continue to be done by the BJP workers with all their might. In the coming 5 years, every worker of BJP is going to fulfil this responsibility with great enthusiasm, I want to give this confidence to the people of Punjab today," he added.

Russia-Ukraine war 'having adverse impact'

PM Modi also put in words his concerns about the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. Acknowledging that the war was having adverse impacts, the Prime Minister added that India is on peace's side and hoped that all problems are 'resolved with deliberations'. "India has a connection with countries involved in the war - economically, security-wise, education-wise and politically as well. India's several needs are connected to these countries," he said, making a pitch for Aatmanirbharta.

Even in adverse circumstances, the BJP leader pointed out that the people were working for the country in every way possible, coupled with responsibility. "However, there are some people who are lowering the standards of politics in our country," he said hinting at the opposition and citing instances when leaders created doubts in mind about vaccination. Also, about Operation Ganga.

"These people have given a different colour of regionalism and communalism to every scheme - it is a major worry for India's future," he further said, exuding hope that one day the country will see the dusk of dynasty politics in India.