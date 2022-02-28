Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address several election rallies in Uttar Pradesh including, Maharajganj and Ballia districts on Monday, February 28. According to State General Secretary and rally in-charge Anoop Gupta, the party has completed all the necessary arrangements for the successful organisation of the rallies. As per the schedule, the Prime Minister will first address the joint rally for Pharenda, Paniyara, Nautanwa, Siswan assembly constituencies of Maharajganj district and Ramkola assembly constituency of Kushinagar district. The mega rally will be held at Ambedkar Degree College in Maharajganj. According to Gupta, PM Modi is also scheduled to hold another rally for the people of Belthara Road, Rasra, Sikandarpur, Phephna, Ballia, Bansdih and Bairiya in Ballia's Haibatpur.

As per BJP State General Secretary, the seating arrangements have been made following the COVID-19 guidelines.

He further said that all the programs of the PM Modi will also be broadcast on all social media platforms including, the video streaming site-- YouTube. "Workers and common people from across the state will also be able to listen to him through various mediums," he added. Earlier on Sunday, the Indian Prime Minister addressed rallies in Basti, Ballia, Deoria and Varanasi.

Apart from PM Modi's rallies, UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had also held several election rallies in the state on Sunday. During a rally in Gorakhpur, Adityanath said that the party has planned to provide government jobs, employment or self-employment opportunities to at least one person of every family in the next five years. "We're also planning that in the next five years, at least one person of every family in Uttar Pradesh will be provided with government jobs, employment or self-employment opportunities," Adityanath said.

Crime rate reduced in UP, says Shah

Meanwhile, Shah, during an election rally in UP's Nautanwa city, claimed that the crime rate has reduced significantly under the regime of UP CM Adityanath. According to Shah, the cases of dacoity decreased by 70%, cases of murder decreased by 29% and, the cases of looting decreased to 69%. It is worth mentioning elections for the fifth phase of the ongoing Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh took place in Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Barabaki, Bahraich, Shrawasti, Gonda, Amethi, and Raebareli. Polling for five phases of the seven-phase Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections has already concluded while the polling for the remaining two phases will take place on March 3 and March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

With inputs from ANI

Image: ANI