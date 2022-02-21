In a heartfelt gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, during one of his public campaigns in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao touched the feet of Bharatiya Janta Party's (BJP) Unnao district President Awadhesh Katiyar who had initially touched PM's feet.

In a video shared by the Bharatiya BJP leader Sambit Patra, the Prime Minister is seen explaining to Katiyar to not touch his feet and in return, he bent down in front of the BJP worker.

As PM Modi arrived at the rally for Uttar Pradesh Election, BJP's UP chief Swatantra Dev Singh and BJP's Unnao district president Awadhesh Katiyar were asked to present an idol of Lord Rama to the Prime Minister after which the incident took place.

In one word- Pradhan Sevak (chief servant), Patra described this motion by PM Modi.

Awadhesh Katiyar was appointed as Unnao district president by the BJP in September of last year and earlier he was BJP's district general secretary in the district. Unnao district has six assembly constituencies where voting is scheduled in the fourth phase of the UP elections on February 23. Meanwhile, the phase 3 polling in the state took place on February 20, Sunday.

PM Modi attacks Akhilesh Yadav ahead of phase 4 UP elections

Speaking at the poll rally in Unnao on Sunday, PM Modi launched an attack at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

"You must have seen, the father (Mulayam Singh Yadav) who was pushed from the stage was humiliated and the party was captured, he (Akhilesh) had to plead to him for saving the seat (Karhal)," PM Modi was quoted saying.