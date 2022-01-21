In a major announcement, Congress General Secretary (UP) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday, 'declared' herself as the Congress' CM face for the UP elections. While launching the Congress' Youth manifesto in Delhi along with her brother Rahul Gandhi, Vadra was asked if she was the CM face. To which she said, 'Do you see any other face?'. The 403-seat UP assembly where Yogi rules with an iron-clad majority of 314 seats goes to polls in seven phases from February 10- March 7. Results will be announced on March 10.

Priyanka Gandhi on UP CM: 'Do you see any other face?'

At the manifesto launch event, Vadra said, "Do you see any other face from Congress in UP? You can see my face everywhere," when asked if she was the party's CM face. While BJP, SP and BSP have declared Yogi Adityanath, Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati as its CM face respectively, Congress was avoiding from doing so. Moreover, it is unclear if Vadra will contest polls as she has never done so till date.

In contrast, BJP has fielded Yogi incumbent CM Adityanath from Gorakhpur Urban seat - his home constituency. Facing him, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad announced that he will contest against Adityanath for the Gorakhpur Urban constituency. On the other hand, Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav confirmed that he will contest the upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls. Yadav - who is currently the Azamgarh MP - is most likely to contest from Karhal constituency in Mainpuri.

Congress' Youth manifesto

Launching the party's youth manifesto, Vadra said, "Our manifesto has five sections in which different problems of the youth have been focused. 1.5 lakh vacant posts in primary schools will be filled. Vacant posts will be filled in departments like Secondary, Higher Education, Police etc". Dubbing it the 'Bharti Vidhan', Congress' manifesto also promises to waive off fees for all examination forms, bus, train travel for students.

Other promises include:

Single examination calendar displaying recruitment advertisement, examination, appointment dates and strict action will be taken in case of violation.

A 'social justice supervisor' for every recruitment to stop the scam in reservation.

A world class institute for training Mallahs and Nishads .

Loans to the most backward communities at the rate of 1% interest to start their business.

युवाओं के रोजगार के लिए नये अवसर प्रदान किये जाएंगे। मल्लाहों और निषादों के लिए विश्वस्तरीय संस्थान बनाया जाएगा जिसमें उन्हें प्रशिक्षण दिया जाएगा। अति पिछड़े समुदाय के युवाओं को अपना व्यवसाय शुरू करने के लिए 1 फीसदी ब्याज की दर से कर्ज दिया जाएगा।



Congress in UP

Setting Congress' agenda in Uttar Pradesh, UP General secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra issued seven promises if voted to power in 2022. Addressing a public meeting at Barabanki, Vadra promised - 40% poll tickets to women, free e-Scooty & mobile phones for school girls, complete loan waiver for farmers, procurement of wheat-paddy at Rs 2500/quintal & sugarcane at Rs 400/quintal, 20 lakh government jobs and part waiver of electricity bills (Full waiver during COVID-19 lockdown), Rs 25,000/family cash disbursal. Vadra has been chosen as Congress' face for its UP campaign, spearheading the 'Ladki hoon Lad sakti hoon' campaign.