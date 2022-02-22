'Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Asked For Manifesto By People Coming From BJP Rally', Boasts Cong

Ahead of the fourth phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, Congress on Tuesday shared what it referred to as 'rare visuals in politics'. Taking to its Twitter handle, the party shared the visuals in which a few people with the Bharatiya Janata Party's flags were seen talking with Congress' General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The party claimed that the people in the video were returning from the BJP rally when they asked Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for the Congress manifesto, the 'Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon' campaign material, and also took selfies. "It is clear from the video that the public wants those who talk about 'Bharti (jobs)', not 'garmi' and 'charbi'," the party wrote.

"Not with hatred, but with love will we win"

Soon thereafter, the students' body of Congress- National Students Union of India- also posted a video from the site, and wrote, "Not with hatred, but with love will we win."

Uttar Pradesh elections

The development comes right ahead of the fourth phase of assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. The fourth phase of polling on February 23 will decide the fate of 624 candidates in 59 Assembly segments in the districts of Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Unnao, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Banda and Fatehpur.

Of the 59 seats, the BJP had won 51 in the 2017 Assembly elections, four had gone to the Samajwadi Party, and three to the Bahujan Samaj Party. The BJP's ally Apna Dal (Sonelal) had bagged one seat. The Congress, however, had failed to score.

After this phase, 3 more phases will be held- on February 27, March 3 and March 7. The counting of votes and the declaration of results will take place on March 10.