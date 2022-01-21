Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Congress' CM Face In Uttar Pradesh? A Look At Her Electoral Record

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday said that she is the face of the party in the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. During a press conference, replying to a question that when other political parties have chief ministerial faces, who is leading the Congress, she said, "I am the face of the party. Do you see any other face from the party in the state?"

Priyanka Vadra's statement is likely to have a political impact, as it is the first time she has made a statement like this. However, the general secretary of the All India Congress Committee in charge of Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Vadra remains tightlipped about the disclosure of her candidature in the state.

Priyanka Gandhi's electoral record drawing a blank in UP Lok Sabha polls

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Congress workers expected Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to turn around the fortunes of the party in Uttar Pradesh. However, her combative and calculative campaign only resulted in a blank, except in Congress' traditional bastion of Raebareli, where party chief Sonia Gandhi won. She also aggressively campaigned for her brother Rahul Gandhi in Amethi, where he faced defeat in a tightly fought contest with Union minister Smriti Irani.

Her formal entry into politics was two decades in the making and the 'will she, won't she' discussion finally ended with Rahul Gandhi appointing her AICC general secretary of Uttar Pradesh East in January 2019.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Congress focusing on women empowerment

This time, the Congress general secretary is betting by announcing 40% seats reserved for women in the Uttar Pradesh polls. Priyanka has also made big promises to woo women voters. Some of the key promises include two-wheelers and smartphones for college-going girls, three cylinders for free for housewives, free travel for women in government buses, an old age widow pension of Rs 1,000 and an honorarium of Rs 10,000 per month to Asha and Anganwadi workers.

Priyanka and Rahul Gadhi released the youth manifesto for the UP elections in which they promised 20 lakh jobs, of which eight lakh have been promised to women.

Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh will take place in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The polling will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.