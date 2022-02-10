Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Opposition Fume As Ashish Mishra Gets Bail In Lakhimpur Kheri Case

After Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son was granted bail in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, Congress attacked 'good-hearted Prime Minister' Narendra Modi. Addressing a public rally, the grand old party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra underlined that now that when granted bail, Ashish Mishra, who she claimed 'mowed down' the citizens of Uttar Pradesh, will be out on the streets once again.

"Who did the government save? Where was the police, the administration when they were mowed down? I will tell you where they were- When people like us were going to meet families of the farmers mowed down, they were there stopping us. All of them were standing there...till 4 AM. Who were we going to harm? In fact, those who were harmed, you did not save them," said Vadra.

The Congress General Secretary added, "The person who harmed, his father is still standing on the stage with you. Why did not you ask for his resignation? There is some responsibility of the Prime Minister, the government. It is their work to live up to those responsibilities."

'Mowed 4, given bail in 4 months'

Besides Congress, Rashtriya Lok Dal's supremo Jayant Chaudhary also expressed disappointment after Mishra was granted bail. Taking to microblogging site Twitter, the SP ally wrote," What system! Mowed down four people, granted bail in four months."

चार किसानों को रौंदा, चार महीनों में ज़मानत… — Jayant Singh (@jayantrld) February 10, 2022

Further, Trinamool Congress' Mahua Moitra questioned the decision of granting Mishra bail. On Twitter, the Member of Parliament underlined 'the three basic principles for granting bail to any person. "1. Intimidate witnesses 2. Destroy evidence 3. Be flight risk...How does Ashish Mishra satisfy bail condition 1? Sitting minister’s son, arrested only after 3 days, in election season?", she wrote.

How does Ashish Mishra satisfy bail condition 1? Sitting minister’s son, arrested only after 3 days, in election season? — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) February 10, 2022

On October 3, eight people including four farmers, three BJP workers, and a journalist covering the incident, were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri during violence that erupted when farmers were protesting against Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit to the area to attend an event.

Ashish was arrested after a massive protest by farmers who alleged that the Minister's son was behind the killings. He was named as a prime accused by the SIT in its chargesheet.

Ashish Mishra granted bail

On Thursday, Ashish Mishra was granted bail. The single-judge bench of Rajeev Singh had reserved Mishra's bail plea for orders on January 18 after hearing arguments from both sides. During the hearing, Ashish Mishra's counsel GD Chaturvedi argued that his client was neither driving the car that mowed down the farmers nor did he incite the driver to do the same. Opposing this plea, Uttar Pradesh Additional Advocate General VK Shahi highlighted that the accused was in the car that crushed the farmers under its wheels. The relief to Mishra comes at a juncture when Lakhimpur is set to go to the polls on February 23 in the 4th phase of the UP elections.