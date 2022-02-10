Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Urges UP To 'think & Vote' As 1st Phase Of UP Elections 2022 Begins

With the commencement of Phase:1 of polls in Uttar Pradesh, Congress General secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has strengthened her campaign in the state. While holding a roadshow in UP’s Rampur, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra stressed that the voters should cast their vote for agendas that bother them like unemployment, inflation, poverty, and women's safety.

Urging people to look upon every party’s agenda, Priyanka Gandhi asked the electorate to vote mindfully after deliberating about the issues at hand. She further stated that the voters should vote for the candidate whom they believe can resolve their issues.

Priyanka Gandhi urges people to vote on agendas

While campaigning, Vadra had said, "Vote on issues of unemployment, inflation, crime against women and Dalits, poverty. Think and vote. Cast your vote for someone who is working to resolve these issues."

Congress senior leader also noted the announcements made by Congress in their poll manifesto. While campaigning, she also held a discussion with a local mechanic shop owner and informed him about the agendas of her party.

Earlier, while launching the ‘youth manifesto’ of the party, Priyanka Gandhi had said, "Our manifesto has five sections in which different problems of the youth have been focused. 1.5 lakh vacant posts in primary schools will be filled. Vacant posts will be filled in departments like Secondary, Higher Education, Police etc".

Announcements made by Congress in Poll Manifesto:

Dubbing it the 'Bharti Vidhan', Congress' manifesto promises to waive off fees for all examination forms, bus, train travel for students. Single examination calendar displaying recruitment advertisement, examination, appointment dates and strict action will be taken in case of violation. A 'social justice supervisor' for every recruitment to stop the scam in the reservation. A world-class institute for training Mallahs and Nishads. Loans to the most backward communities at the rate of 1% interest to start their business.

Besides, Priyanka Gandhi had earlier launched 'Ladki Hun Lad Sakti Hun campaign' to promote women empowerment in the state.

UP elections 2022 Phase: 1

On Thursday, February 10, voting for the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh election has begun with 58 constituencies in 11 districts going to the polls. The voting has started at 7 am and is likely to end at 6 pm. The districts going for polls include Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Shamli, Hapur, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Agra, and Mathura. Western UP and Doab regions of the state will have voting in the first phase. Uttar Pradesh had witnessed an average 35.03% voter turnout in the first phase of Assembly elections till 3 pm.