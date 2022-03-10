In a message to Congress workers a few hours before the counting of votes is set to begin for Uttar Pradesh Election 2022, Priyanka Gandhi said 'whatever the result may be, it will be according to the wisdom and understanding of the people'. Indirectly speaking on the exit polls result which has predicted Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) to sweep the election, Congress general secretary said 'while respecting the mandate, all of us will have to prepare for continuing our struggle'.

'Protect every single vote,' says Priyanka Gandhi ahead of counting:

"Just as democracy gives you the responsibility to raise the issues of the people, in the same way it is your responsibility to protect every single vote given by the people in the election. You have to be alert and protect every vote as a true democracy watchdog," she asserted.

She also acknowledged that the party, despite being absent from Uttar Pradesh for a long time, 'fought for the people of the state and remained committed to public service which is the real purpose of politics'. The Congress leader further expressed pride for the party workers.

उप्र कांग्रेस के कार्यकर्ताओं, प्रत्याशियों, पदाधिकारियों एवं नेताओं के नाम मेरा संदेश।



'Fight has just begun,' says Gandhi

Asking party workers to move forward with 'courage and new energy,' Priyanka Gandhi said that the party's campaign in these elections was positive and showed the way for the progress of the state.

"Therefore, while respecting the mandate, all of us will have to prepare for continuing our struggle with the spirit of loyalty and dedication towards our country and state. Our fight has just begun, we have to move forward with courage and new energy," she added.

UP Election Results 2022: Exit poll predicts BJP to cross majority mark

The P-MARQ exit poll has predicted an edge for BJP with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led BJP+ to likely cross the majority mark and is projected to win 240 seats (+-15) in the 403-member Assembly. The majority mark in the 403-member UP Assembly is 202. On the other hand, Samajwadi Party+ is looking to bag 140 seats (+-10). Other parties are likely to have small gains. BSP is likely to bag 17 seats, Congress 4 (+-2) and others 2 seats (+-2).