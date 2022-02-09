Priyanka Vadra Claims BJP 'copy-pasted' Congress Manifesto For UP Elections; 'dhoka Patra'

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh elections, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday termed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) manifesto for the state as "dhokha patra". After Congress released the manifesto for UP polls today, Priyanka Gandhi stated that the BJP has copy-pasted the pledges made by her party in their poll manifesto.

"The BJP should name its 'Ghoshna Patra' as 'Dhokha patra'. The BJP, which used the talk about past 70 years, could not fulfil even one-fourth of the promises made in its manifesto in past five years years," Priyanka said in a tweet in Hindi.

भाजपा को अपने "घोषणा पत्र" का नाम धोखा पत्र रखना चाहिए



70 सालों की रट लगाने वाली भाजपा 5 सालों में अपने घोषणापत्र के 1/4 वादे भी नहीं पूरे कर पाई।



न 5 सालों के काम का हिसाब, न ही भविष्य निर्माण का कोई विजन



इसलिए कांग्रेस की प्रतिज्ञाओं को कॉपी-पेस्ट करके अपना काम चला रही है। — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) February 9, 2022

Explaining why she claims that BJP has copy-pasted the manifesto, the Congress leader mentioned that the BJP's manifesto doesn't speak of the development works done in the past five years in the state nor the vision of building the future.

Congress releases manifesto for UP Polls

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra released the manifesto for the party in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections. The manifesto included plans including the halving of electricity bills and clearing of debts of farmers. With just a day for the start of the first phase of elections in the state, Priyanka Vadra also announced that the families affected with COVID-19 will be given Rs 25,000 each.

It is to be noted that Priyanka Vadra has actively campaigned for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections. Along with the women of the state, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has initiated the 'Shakti Samvad' programme which will be beneficial in the upcoming elections as Raebareli is the parliamentary constituency of Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

Earlier on February 8, the BJP in its Uttar Pradesh election manifesto assured free electricity for irrigation, a job for every household, and free travel for women over 60. It further mentioned a minimum 10-year sentence in cases of what it describes as "love jihad".

UP elections

The Election Commission of India has informed that Uttar Pradesh will vote in seven phases, between February 10 and March 7. The state's second to sixth rounds of polling is scheduled for February 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3, respectively. The counting of votes and declaration of results is scheduled to happen on March 10.