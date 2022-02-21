Priyanka Vadra Says Terrorism Issue 'irrelevant' After PM Modi's Heavy Attack On Cong, SP

Terming the issue of terrorists as 'irrelevant', Congress general-secretary Priyanka Vadra said, "Prime Minister should talk only on relevant issues."

The statement from the Congress leader came after PM Narendra Modi's statement 'Congress, SP sympathise with terrorists'. While hailing the conviction of 49 accused in the Ahmedabad serial blasts case, PM Modi had made the remarks amid Uttar Pradesh election.

Priyanka Vadra further alleged PM Modi of saying this to influence the ongoing elections:

Even he knows that it's not true. He is saying all this only because of polls. Why is there unemployment in UP when many govt posts are lying vacant? He should talk only on relevant issues: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress on PM Modi's 'Cong, SP sympathise with terrorists' remark pic.twitter.com/y0khctkn2S — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 21, 2022

What did PM Modi say?

While addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi on Sunday, PM Narendra Modi said, "The attitude of the Samajwadi Party and Congress leaders is dangerous. These people call a terrorist like Osama (Bin Laden) with Ji. These people shed tears on the death of the terrorists involved in the Batla House encounter. We have to remain alert of such people and such political parties. They can even put the country at stake for the chair. They also play with the security of the country."

PM Modi's attack on Samajwadi Party

Launching a heavy & damning attack on the Samajwadi Party (SP), he stated that bombs were planted on cycles, which is coincidentally the election symbol of the SP. This attack comes amid the ongoing Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

"I am especially mentioning this case because a few political parties have always been sympathetic towards such terrorists. Just for the sake of vote-bank, these politicians have always been soft on terrorists. This is extremely dangerous for the security of the Nation, and that is why every single Indian should definitely know about this matter," PM Modi said.

2008 Ahmedabad blasts judgement

On February 18, in an unprecedented verdict by a special court, 38 convicts in the 2008 Ahmedabad blasts case were sentenced to death while 11 others were given life imprisonment.

In the order, the court termed the case as the 'rarest of rare' and ordered that 38 convicts in the case be hanged till death. These 38 people were convicted under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 302 (murder) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) and provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).