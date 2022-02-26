Priyanka Vadra Taunts PM Modi At Amethi Rally: 'He Knows About Ukraine, Not Stray Cattle'

Lambasting PM Modi over the stray cattle menace troubling Uttar Pradesh citizens, Congress General secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday, asked what his government was doing for 5 years. Highlighting PM Modi's remark on the Ukraine war and President Biden in his recent UP rallies, Vadra asked how was he not aware of the cattle menace. The remaining three phases of UP polls will be held on February 27, March 3 and March 7 and results will be announced on March 10.

Vadra: 'PM knows Ukraine but not stray cattle menace'

"Farmers condition is so bad that stray cattle are eating crops and the govt is doing nothing about it. PM Modi said he didn't know about the stray cattle menace, what was he doing for 5 years? He's aware of the war in Ukraine, he was aware of the US President's cough during COVID, but he was not aware of this farmers' problem?," said Vadra in Jagdishpur, Amethi. Her brother - Rahul Gandhi was also present at the rally.

"Some people vote on religion, caste and then think the job is done. Your vote is a very big responsibility, choose wisely as you may regret it for the next 5 years. It's time for your development," said Vadra.

UP Phase-4 elections

Touted as a direct battle between the alliances led by BJP and the Samajwadi Party, 59 seats went to polls in the 4th phase of the UP elections on Wednesday, February 23. 624 candidates were in the fray for these constituencies spread over 9 districts- Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Lucknow, Pilibhit, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Fatehpur and Banda. In the 2017 polls, BJP won 51 of these seats whereas SP and BSP secured 4 and 3 seats respectively. Apart from this, the saffron party's ally Apna Dal (S) won 1 seat. The voter turnout stood at 57.45%.

BJP is fighting polls along with allies Nishad Party and Apna Dal (S) under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath. On the other hand, SP has refused to ally with big parties like Congress or BSP, opting to ally with smaller parties like Mahan Dal, NCP, SBSP, RLD, PSPL and has kept his doors open for AIMIM, AAP. BSP chief Mayawati has already announced that her party will fight polls alone in UP and Uttarakhand, while allying only with Akali Dal in Punjab. Congress has aggressively campaigned under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi in the state, eyeing its solo return.