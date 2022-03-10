Punjab Elections: Rashid Alvi Accepts Cong's Defeat; 'Anything Can Happen In Democracy'

As incumbent Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu continues to trail in the Punjab election results, Congress leader Rashid Alvi has now accepted Congress’ defeat in the state. Alvi said that the party is responsible for the results. He said that the party in the run-up to the Assembly election 2022, failed to ensure people’s confidence.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV about the outcome of the polls, Rashid Alvi said that the Congress party fell short in Punjab. “Anything can happen in a democracy and we must respect people’s decision. We are somewhat responsible for whatever happened in Punjab. Congress was sure to form the government here, but we fell short somewhere. I admit that,” the Congress leader said.

Navjot Sidhu offers to quit Congress chief post

Alvi’s admission to defeat came ahead of Navjot Singh Sidhu’s offering to resign from the Punjab Congress chief post. The offer comes after the Congress party failed to mark any impact on the polls as the Aam Aadmi Party ensured a runaway victory in the polls. Incumbent CM Charanjit Singh Channi also offered to resign from CM's post after Congress drub.

Breaking his silence after his party's rout in the Punjab elections, Sidhu conceded defeat. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "The voice of the people is the voice of God …. Humbly accept the mandate of the people of Punjab …. Congratulations to AAP". Meanwhile, the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting has now been cancelled. The first meeting of the CLP was called for today evening at 5 PM.

The voice of the people is the voice of God …. Humbly accept the mandate of the people of Punjab …. Congratulations to Aap !!! — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) March 10, 2022

Rebellion in Congress

Though the result of the elections is yet to come, a rebellion has broken out in Congress. Member of Parliament from the party Jasbir Gill took to his official Twitter handle to suggest the high command to 'review the allotment of tickets & fix responsibility, make accountable the leaders who got tickets for their protégé for cash or kind ignoring merit & winnability of genuine, hard-working, loyal & honest Congressmen.'

As the counting of votes is presently underway, the latest trends depict AAP leading with its candidates ahead in 89 out of 117 seats. Congress is ahead of only 13 seats. On the other hand, the SAD-BSP alliance and the BJP-led tie-up are ahead in 9 and 5 seats each. An independent candidate is also leading in one of the seats. Meanwhile, AAP's Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann will address the people of Punjab from his house in Sangrur at 1 pm.

Image: ANI/ PTI