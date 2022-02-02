Punjab Elections: Valmiki Samaj Boycotts Congress; CM Channi Steps In To Limit Damage

In a continued episode of Punjab Congress internal conflict, distressed Valmiki Samaj has boycotted the party ahead of state polls. This comes after Congress denied a ticket to Geja Ram Valmiki in the Malwa belt despite giving assurances. To resolve infighting within Congress, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi has been sent to speak to people of the community.

Speaking at a press conference, Punjab State Safai Karamchari Commission Chairman Geja Ram Valmiki said, "In 2017 elections, Jagraon ticrket was offered to the community but it was denied later. The same thing this time too. I was assured of Jagraon constituency ticket but at the last minute they gave it to someone else despite assurance."

Stating that he is highly humiliated with this act, Valmiki appealed to the community members to not vote for the Congress party in the upcoming elections.

Punjab Congress' internal conflict continues

Amid reports of clash in the Punjab Congress, Navjot Singh Sidhu on January 30, asserted that no political force can defeat Congress in the state. Referring to factionalism in the party's state unit, Navjot Sidhu had said that only Congress is capable of defeating itself. He expressed confidence over Congress developing a 'New Punjab'.

As an end to Punjab Congress internal dispute, Captain Amarinder Singh was ousted as the Chief Minister earlier in 2021. Amarinder Singh announced the formation of his own party Punjab Lok Congress (PLC). The former Punjab CM has hit out at Sidhu in the past and has accused him of undermining CM Channi's authority. He had said, "Sidhu's job is to run party affairs and Channi's job is to run the government."

This fire didn't end with Captain Amarinder Singh’s removal as Chief Minister, and differences between CM Channi and Sidhu are often observed to be growing, despite peace efforts made by the party's high command.

Punjab Elections

The Punjab Assembly Election 2022 will be held in a single phase on February 14 for 117 constituencies. The counting of votes will take place on March 10, 2022. The last date to file nominations will be January 28 and the nomination withdrawal date has been scheduled for January 31.

