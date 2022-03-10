Rae Bareli Election Result Live: BJP's Aditi Singh Leads SP's RP Yadav In UP Constituency

BJP's Aditi Singh is currently leading from the Rae Bareli constituency, leaving behind Congress and BSP lagging. According to latest update, BJP candidate Aditi Singh is leading with 4728 followed by SP's RP Yadav with 3308, Congress' Manish Chauhan with 309, and BSP's Mo. Asraf with just 227.

UP Election 2022 results: BJP ahead in Rae Bareli

Aditi Singh (BJP) - 4728

Manish Chauhan (Congress) - 309

RP Yadav (SP) - 3308

Mohammed Asraf (BSP) - 227

UP Election 2022: All about Rae Bareli constituency

Republic TV brings to you the latest updates from the Rae Bareli Assembly constituency of Uttar Pradesh where the counting of votes is currently underway under the supervision of officers appointed by the Election Commission of India. As the counting of votes proceeds for the crucial seat, the main fight is now between BJP's Aditi Singh and SP's RP Yadav.

Voting for the Rae Bareli Assembly constituency took place on February 23 in the fourth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections during which voting took place for the 59 Assembly seats across 9 districts. Notably, the Rae Bareli constituency which is the home ground of the Gandhi family, was the face-saver for the grand old party in Uttar Pradesh as Congress President Sonia Gandhi was elected to the Lok Sabha in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Speaking about the candidates contesting for the Rae Bareli Assembly seat, a total of 14 candidates will be fighting for the seat which includes BJP's Aditi Singh, Bahujan Samaj Party's Mohammed Ashraf, Indian National Congress' Dr Manish Chauhan, Samajwadi Party's Ram Pratap Yadav, Aam Aadmi Party's Gaurav Singh followed by other parties such as Phoolchandra (CPIMLL), Radhe Shyam (JAP), Suryanath (ASPKR), Mansingh Patel (ABAD), Raghvendra (HSTP), Ram Bahadur (IND), Sartaj Ali (IND), Kuldeep Yadav (IND), and Mahmood Ahmad (IND).

Earlier during the polling day, the constituency had recorded an estimated voter turnout of 62.51%, which is 3.46% more compared to the previous elections held in 2017. In the 2017 elections, Aditi Singh who was then fielded by Congress, won the 2017 assembly polls defeating the BSP candidate.

While the counting for the 403 Assembly seats across Uttar Pradesh began at 8 a.m. on Thursday, the exit polls on Monday had predicted a clear victory for BJP.

Image: PTI/ANI/Facebook/@RPYadav