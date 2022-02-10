Rahul Gandhi Attempts To Decode PM Modi's 'Rahul Does Not Listen' Remark; Rakes In ED, CBI

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a fierce attack on Rahul Gandhi in an interview with ANI, the former Congress president countered PM's 'Rahul does not listen' remark at a rally in Uttarakhand. Addressing a public meeting ahead of the state elections on Thursday, Rahul Gandhi claimed that what PM meant by his 'Rahul does not listen' remark was that he would not back down, or succumb to the pressures put by central agencies like the ED or CBI.

"I spoke about how China's army is inside India's territory, but Narendra Modi did not address it. He gave a long speech and spoke ill about the Congress and me. His entire time was spent talking about the Congress party. He gave an interview yesterday where he said that Rahul does not listen," said the Wayanad MP.

"Did you understand what he meant? It meant that ED, CBI pressure doesn't work on Rahul, and he does not back down. No matter the pressure I put on him, he does not listen or back down. Why should I listen to him?" he asked.

PM Modi attacks Rahul Gandhi

On Wednesday, PM Modi hit out at Rahul Gandhi asking why he should reply to a person who does not sit in the House. His remark came after Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Centre did not respond to his ‘Government bringing China-Pakistan together’ and 'surging unemployment' remarks in the Lok Sabha.

Speaking to ANI, PM Modi stated, "I don't know the language to attack (someone) and it is not in my nature as well. But on the basis of logic and facts, the media might interpret my words in the House to stir some controversy. We don't attack anyone, instead, we believe in holding dialogue. At times, there are debates (vaad-vivaad), interruptions (toka-taki) (in Parliament), I welcome this and that is why I don't have any reason to be miffed (on these subjects)."

He added, "I have given facts on every subject and spoken on every subject on the basis of facts. On some subjects, our external affairs ministry and defence ministry have given detailed answers and wherever it was necessary, I had also spoken. How do I reply to a person who does not listen, and does not sit in the House?"