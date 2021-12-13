Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra To Propagate Congress' Jan Jagran Abhiyan In Amethi On Dec 18

With the 2022 assembly elections hovering over, the Congress is all set to propagate its political agendas across Uttar Pradesh with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra kick-starting the campaign at Gandhi’s turf in Amethi on December 18.

The top Congress leaders will participate in a padayatra in Amethi on Saturday, December 18 as a part of the Congress party’s nationwide ‘Jan Jagran Abhiyan.’ The Congress has announced that the Jan Jagran Abhiyan is the party's campaign to make citizens aware of the ‘gross mismanagement of the economy’ by the PM Modi-led NDA government.

The Congress is making efforts to regain control of its bastions in Amethi and Raebareli after losing all its MLAs and MPs in the area. After Rahul Gandhi faced massive defeat on his turf in Amethi in 2019, with Smriti Irani swaying the elections, the Congress workers on the ground have lost their morale. The Congress was not able to secure any position in the Zila Panchayat polls in the region, therefore the party is trying its best to put up a good show in the legislative assembly seats in the upcoming polls.

Congress has no MLA in Amethi, Raebareli

Congress had two MLAs from Amethi and Raebareli, who have switched sides with the incumbent BJP. Ahead of the polls, Congress MLA Aditi Singh from Raebareli recently jumped ship to BJP after months of annoyance with the party leadership. Aditi Singh was first elected MLA to the UP Legislative Assembly in 2017. She is the daughter of five-time MLA late Akhilesh Singh. While Aditi Singh was elected to the Assembly as a Congress MLA, she has on several occasions voiced support for the BJP government in the state while criticising her party colleagues.

Former Cong MLAs & MLC switched sides with BJP

Aditi Singh has criticised the top Congress leadership many times. Recently, the Raebareli MLA had criticised Congress general secretary in charge of UP — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra — over her reaction to the central government's decision to repeal the three farm laws.

Six of the 10 Assembly seats in the two Lok Sabha constituencies of Amethi and Raebareli have already been won by the BJP. Aditi Singh and Rakesh Singh, two Congress legislators from Raebareli, have joined the BJP, as has Congress MLC Dinesh Pratap Singh from Raebareli.

