Rahul Gandhi Says 'No Religion Tells To Lie'; Slams PM Modi's 'false Promises' In Varanasi

Targeting PM Modi and his Hinduism, ex-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Friday, claimed that no religion, let alone Hinduism, preaches to lie. Addressing a rally in PM Modi's constituency Varanasi, Gandhi promised crowds that he will never give false promises to them as he respected them too much. The last phase of UP elections will be held on March 7 and results on March 10.

Rahul Gandhi: 'Won't lie to you'

"I have never heard of any religion telling you to lie, let alone Hinduism. Here votes are being asked not for religion, but lies. I'll die but will never tell you that I'll deposit Rs 15 lakh to your bank accounts. I don't care if it makes you feel good or bad. I respect you all enough to never lie on your faces. Modi Ji has clamped down on the press. He lies & says he protects Hinduism. No, he protects lies," said Rahul Gandhi.

#WATCH | Varanasi | Never seen a religion telling you to lie, let alone Hinduism...I'll die but never tell you that I'll deposit Rs 15 Lakh to your accounts...I respect you enough to not lie to you. Modi Ji lies&says he protects Hinduism; no, he protects lies: Rahul Gandhi(04.03) pic.twitter.com/npxw476nnp — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 5, 2022

Slamming the Centre over evacuation, he added, "A war is underway in Ukraine, thousands of our youth are stranded. But when these youth ask for help, BJP members say that they went to Ukraine as they couldn't enter a college in India. Are they (Centre) not responsible for their protection? They always make excuses".

UP 7 phase polls

As the high-octane Uttar Pradesh polls enter the last leg, all eyes are on the electoral battle in and around Varanasi which has seen Prime Minister Narendra Modi and prominent leaders from opposition parties leading their campaigns. Voting for the seventh and final round will be held on March 7 for Varanasi and its eight adjoining districts. The BJP eyes to win a majority of seats out of the 54 constituencies in the end round to continue its sway in the 2024 general election.

BJP is fighting polls along with allies Nishad Party and Apna Dal (S) under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath. On the other hand, SP has refused to ally with big parties like Congress or BSP, opting to ally with smaller parties like Mahan Dal, NCP, SBSP, RLD, PSPL and has kept his doors open for AIMIM, AAP. BSP chief Mayawati has already announced that her party will fight polls alone in UP and Uttarakhand, while allying only with Akali Dal in Punjab. Congress has aggressively campaigned under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi in the state, eyeing its solo return.