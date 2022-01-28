In a massive development, sources told Republic TV that senior Congress leader Raj Babbar may jump ship to Samajwadi Party ahead of the Uttar Pradesh election. Interestingly on Monday, he was named as one of the 30 star campaigners of the Congress party for the first phase of the UP polls. As per sources, he is in touch with SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav and can quit the Sonia Gandhi-led party very soon.

Though his political journey commenced in Janata Dal in 1989, the actor subsequently switched allegiance to SP and was elected as a Rajya Sabha MP in 1994. In the 1999 General Election, he won from Agra parliamentary constituency and retained this seat in the 2004 Lok Sabha polls as well. However, he was suspended from SP in February 2006 for his outbursts against the party. On October 5, 2008, he formally joined Congress at a massive rally in Agra.

In the by-election to the Firozabad Lok Sabha seat held in November 2009, he emerged victorious on a Congress ticket. However, he suffered a setback by losing to BJP in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Ghaziabad and Fatehpur Sikri respectively. In the meantime, he was a member of the Rajya Sabha from March 2015 to November 2020. Most importantly, he served as the Uttar Pradesh Congress president from 2016 to 2019.

UP elections

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, BJP won a whopping 312 seats in the 403-member House, whereas BSP could win only 19 seats. On the other hand, the SP-Congress alliance failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. While this was seen as a mandate for PM Modi as BJP had not declared any CM candidate, Gorakhpur MP Yogi Adityanath was a surprise pick for the post. Though some BJP leaders made conflicting statements over Adityanath's future as the Chief Minister, PM Modi put rest to all speculations by lauding UP's governance model during his successive visits to the state.

For the past several months, Akhilesh Yadav has embarked on a statewide tour as a part of his "Samajwadi Vijay Yatra" in a bid to stage a comeback in the state. Buoyed by the overwhelming public support during his election campaign, he has often predicted that SP will win 400 seats in the 2022 Assembly polls. While the ex-UP CM has ruled out any alliance with Congress and BSP, he has announced a tie-up with PSP(L), Mahan Dal, OP Rajbhar's SBSP, RLD and the Apna Dal faction of Krishna Patel.